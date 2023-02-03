'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 Might Have Been Filmed a While Ago

The only thing better than a new season of any show on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is one that also features a new cast that viewers know next to nothing about. That's what the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is, except for one couple from a season of Love In Paradise. So, when was Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way filmed?

The premiere talks a lot about COVID restrictions hindering some of the couples from being together as soon as they would prefer. There's also mention of certain countries' lockdowns ending. So we definitely have something of a timeline, which also helps us understand where some of these couples may be now, after the season finished filming.

Source: TLC Jen travels to India in Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'.

When was '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 filmed?

TLC tends to always have a season of a 90 Day Fiancé show in its back pocket to air when a season of one of the shows in the franchise ends. So in a way, they're always filming something that has to do with the franchise. And when it comes to Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, we have a few context clues from the season premiere that tell us when this particular season was filmed.

There's a lot of talk about the COVID-19 pandemic in the Season 4 premiere, so we know it likely didn't film in the later part of 2022, when the pandemic had eased up quite a bit in the United States and in areas where the U.S. cast members are traveling for their respective partners.

There's a scene where Jen mentions being unable to travel to India to see her fiancé Rishi because the borders were closed for some time. Then, she says since the borders have opened recently for travel, she can now go to India to be with him. The India borders opened up for tourism in November 2021, so that's likely around the time when Jen and Rishi filmed their segments for the show.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way also shows clips from Daniele and Yohan's wedding from Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, which premiered in June 2022, but filmed before that. So there's a good chance that, soon after they filmed Love in Paradise in 2021, Daniele and Yohan were asked to film Season 4 of The Other Way.

