From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?
First comes love (for 90 days), then comes marriage, and for some '90 Day Fiancé couples, the baby carriage is next. In the past eight years since the show began, we've witnessed '90 Day Fiancé semi-successfully bring couples together after an alarmingly fast courtship. As with all marriages, some didn't last the test of time, but those that did went full family. Who from '90 Day Fiancé is pregnant? Let's head over to the oven and check on those buns.
Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and Andrei Castravet
In a July 25 Instagram post, Libby Potthast, who met Moldovan native Andrei Castravet via a dating app married in December 2017, shared that she was 30 weeks pregnant. The former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After stars "cannot wait to meet this little man and welcome him into [their] family."
Their first daughter, Eleanor Louise, was born in January 2019 and constantly "talks/sings to her baby brother and always notices that 'momma baby belly' is growing!" She estimates they have 10 weeks to go!
Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend
Olga and Steven are no strangers to pregnancy as the couple's first child was the result of a summer fling. Thankfully things worked out and now the Season 6 90 Day Fiancé alums are about to welcome their second wee babe. Olga snapped a photo for the 'gram during an August 3 hangout session with her son, Alex. The caption simply read "Mom and son," with a 32 weeks hashtag. Perhaps a September 2022 birth is on the agenda? Guess we'll have to wait and see.
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik
And baby makes four for Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, stars of Loren and Alexi: After the 90 Days, who announced the pregnancy in May 2022. Evidently 2-year-old Shai and 8-month-old Asher will be able to start a family band once their little sibling officially joins the family.
According to ET, this baby was a surprise, but Loren and Alexei are tickled pink (or blue or green or any color). "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified, I am," Loren told ET. "But it's nothing we can't handle. We can't wait to meet Baby B this fall!"
Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise
Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise were married four weeks after they met and immediately got pregnant. Emily returned to the United States, but Kobe was unable to join her for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once he arrived stateside, the couple began living with Emily's parents, who were financially responsible for them. Their only rule was: Please don't get pregnant again.
Well, that didn't work because on July 11, the couple shared a sonogram photo with the caption, "Secret’s out! Our family is growing and we are all so excited!"