From 90 Days to 9 Months — Which '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Are Pregnant?

In a July 25 Instagram post, Libby Potthast, who met Moldovan native Andrei Castravet via a dating app married in December 2017, shared that she was 30 weeks pregnant. The former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After stars "cannot wait to meet this little man and welcome him into [their] family."

Their first daughter, Eleanor Louise, was born in January 2019 and constantly "talks/sings to her baby brother and always notices that 'momma baby belly' is growing!" She estimates they have 10 weeks to go!