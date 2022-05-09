Loren and Alexei from '90 Day Fiancé' Are Expecting Baby Number 3

Loren and Alexei from '90 Day Fiancé' Are Expecting Baby Number 3By Chrissy Bobic
May. 9 2022, Published 11:39 a.m. ET
Spring 2022 marked a baby boom for 90 Day Fiancé stars. Over Mother's Day weekend, multiple stars from the franchise announced they are expecting on social media, including Loren and Alexei Brovarnik.
The couple originally shared their love story in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé and have remained part of the franchise ever since. So, what is Alexei and Loren's due date?
After Loren and Alexei made their 90 Day Fiancé debut in 2015, they returned in three seasons of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and they also appeared in the after-show spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and After the 90 Days.
Loren and Alexei had a rough start in the franchise, as most couples in their circumstances do, but they've proven that not every 90 Day Fiancé couple is doomed.
What is '90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei's due date?
When Loren shared her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, she noted in the caption that she and Alexei will soon have "three under three," in reference to her two other children. And although she didn't mention a specific due date, it means the couple's third child is due some time in 2022 rather than early 2023.
They released a statement to Entertainment Tonight in which they revealed further details about their baby's due date.
"This was quite a shock to say the least," Loren said in the statement. "And while we're entering a whole new chapter, I'm very excited. We aren't going to find out the gender until the baby is born, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't terrified, I am. But nothing we can't handle. We can't wait to meet Baby B this fall!"
Loren and Alexei from '90 Day Fiancé' have two other kids.
The pregnancy announcement comes as a shock to many fans, who probably feel like they just learned of Loren's other two pregnancies. She and Alexei welcomed their first child, Shai, in 2020. And the following year, Loren gave birth to their second child and second son, Asher, who is now eight months old.
Judging by how far along Loren appears to be in the pregnancy announcement on Instagram, she and Alexei likely conceived their third child not long after Asher was born.
Multiple '90 Day Fiancé' baby announcements came in Spring 2022.
Loren and Alexei are in good company with their baby announcement. In March 2022, Elizabeth Potthast Castravet from 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 announced her second pregnancy on Instagram.
And on Mother's Day 2022, Deavan Clegg, who has been in two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, announced her own pregnancy on Instagram.
Loren and Alexei are still as much a part of the franchise as ever and they still have a solid following with plenty of 90 Day Fiancé fans who like to keep up with what the stars are doing. In this case, apparently, it's having babies as quickly as possible.
