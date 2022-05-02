'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Don't Like Kara's Comments on Guillermo's Age

'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Don't Like Kara's Comments on Guillermo's AgeBy Kori Williams
May. 2 2022, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Although we love 90 Day Fiancé, many of us are in it for the drama. We watch every week for the fights and trash talk. Although we may be rooting for some couples on the show, they don't always last. Many are wondering if that will be the case for Season 9 couple Kara and Guillermo.
Just like so many other couples on the hit TLC show, Kara and Guillermo have had their own issues, and fans are wondering if they are still together. A big part of their storyline seems to be their age gap. He was 23 and she was 29 at the time of filming. But is it enough to tear them apart?
Are Kara and Guillermo from '90 Day Fiancé' still together?
Yes, Kara and Guillermo are still together, and it looks like things are going well. On Valentine's Day 2022, Kara posted shots of him on her Instagram alongside some sweet words. "You are my greatest adventure," the caption says. "I love you."
On his Instagram, Guillermo has posted some pics of him and Kara together. In one from January 2021, she's got his arm around him with the word "sabroso" ("tasty" in English) as the caption. And he still has an anniversary post up from May 2020.
In this post, there are a bunch of pictures of Guillermo and Kara cuddled up together. The caption is in Spanish but translated, he talks about how much he loves her and how he thinks about their future together every day. "I love you and I will continue to love you every day, my queen," it says. "Happy anniversary."
Why don't '90 Day Fiancé' fans like Kara?
There have been a ton of different couples on 90 Day Fiancé over the years, and not all of them will be fan favorites. Unfortunately for Kara, not all viewers like her. Some of them have taken issue with how she's dealing with the six-year age gap between her and Guillermo. She continuously jokes about being a "sugar momma" even though he doesn't like it.
In the 90 Day Fiancé Uncensored subreddit, one poster said they hated "everything" about Kara. This led to a slew of other users commenting saying that she's "obnoxious," "fetishizing," "disrespectful," and more. Some don't like the fact that she brought his race into things by calling him "brown boy," and others don't like the fact that she's calling him a boy at all.
One comment that calls Kara "Miss 'My Beautiful Brown Lover Boy Sexy Time Did You Know He Is Younger Than Me and Also Very Brown Brown and Beautifully Brown so Brown and Beautiful Even His Grandma Wants to F--k Him'" sums up a lot of that Reddit post.
Even though Guillermo and Kara are still together, a lot of fans may not want them to be. But maybe she will learn that these comments about his age aren't appreciated. It seems that they have worked it out up to this point.
You can watch new episodes of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST and on Discovery Plus.