Jibri's Mom on '90 Day Fiance' Is His Much-Needed Voice of Reason in Season 9

Most 90 Day Fiancé fans are used to the delusion some cast members express each season. But that's mostly because there's usually a person to set the cast member straight and tell them like it is. Like Jibri's mom, Mahala, in Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Fans already love her because she's always real with Jibri and she doesn't just buy into his dreams of bringing his Serbian bride to the United States and living happily ever after in South Dakota.