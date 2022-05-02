A 23-year-old man was arrested for first-degree attempted murder following an altercation at the Boca Bash, a boating event held on April 24, 2022.

Cole Goldberg, an ambitious entrepreneur, was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for trying to drown his girlfriend, a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum named Caroline Schwitzky, during the party held on the Lake Boca Raton in Florida. What happened?