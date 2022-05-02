'90 Day Fiancé's' Caroline Schwitzky and Boyfriend ArrestedBy Leila Kozma
May. 2 2022, Published 9:31 a.m. ET
A 23-year-old man was arrested for first-degree attempted murder following an altercation at the Boca Bash, a boating event held on April 24, 2022.
Cole Goldberg, an ambitious entrepreneur, was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for trying to drown his girlfriend, a 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum named Caroline Schwitzky, during the party held on the Lake Boca Raton in Florida. What happened?
Cole Goldberg, the boyfriend of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' alum Caroline Schwitzky, was arrested in April 2022.
Bystanders told Boca Post that the couple had been loudly arguing for quite some time before the incident occurred. Caroline jumped into the lake, where Goldberg followed her. According to the allegations, Goldberg put his hands around her neck in an attempt to drown her.
A bystander named Matt Paris intervened, per Page Six. Caroline and Goldberg were both taken away by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the organization responsible for monitoring the Boca Bash. They were reportedly held at the Palm Beach County Jail in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Caroline was booked for a previous warrant from another county, per Fox News. She was released the same day on a $1000 bond. Goldberg was arrested on a first-degree attempted murder charge and battery. He was released on a $60,000 bond. Caroline bruised her arms during the incident, the outlet states.
The news came as a big shock to many fans.
"When your encounter with the police is the result of being choked, and almost murdered and they pick you up for a warrant in [another] county," tweeted @liekitisnot.
"Caroline Schwitzky was Paola's talent agent on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2016, not an actual cast member," tweeted @Eeyore292.
Caroline Schwitzky, the founder of Urge Talent, appeared in Season 1 and 2 of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
A well-to-do company founder and media personality, Caroline appeared as a talent agent in Season 1, Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, alongside other stars like Beth Mahar, Paola Mayfield, and Danielle Mullins.
She also featured in the same capacity in the Season 2 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. This time around, she joined the likes of Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Chantel Everett, and Pedro Jimeno, per IMDb. Caroline's last episode to date aired on June 25, 2017.
Caroline earned fame as a model and beauty pageant queen before joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. She previously made the headlines by attending a pornography convention with a sash spelling Miss Exxxotica.
She ultimately resigned from the title of Miss Weston USA because of concerns about her moral standing. She also won the title of Miss March Hardbody before entering the contest. Caroline now runs Urge Talent, an agency that cast models for music videos and the like. Their website is currently unavailable, however, which could be a bad sign.
Catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.