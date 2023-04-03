Gabe and Isabel From ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ May Save Their Wedding for Next Season

TLC is breaking boundaries! In the April 2 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe Paboga comes out as transgender to Isabel Posada’s parents — despite their conservative and religious views being a concern for the couple. And now that they have that behind them, do Gabe and Isabel get married this season?

Article continues below advertisement

Trans representation is often few and far between in reality television, making this particular episode a step in the right direction. So, do Isabel’s parents receive the news well? And more importantly, what does this milestone mean for Isabel and Gabe this season? Here’s what we found out.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Do Isabel and Gabe from ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ get married?

Despite accepting Gabe with open arms, Isabel’s mother is hesitant on the show about the couple saying, “I do” so soon. "We appreciate Gabriel a lot, but we also want to make sure that you have stability with them," she tells her daughter. "I would say that you should wait a bit more. It's better to wait a bit more — and you will be even closer in the end."

So, did Isabel and Gabe proceed with their wedding? Or do they go their separate ways? While neither of the 90 Day Fiancé stars has commented on whether they’ve tied the knot, their social media presences hint that they’re still together. And they could be saving a lavish wedding for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabe recently came out as transgender to Isabel’s parents on ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.’

In the April 2 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe reveals that he is transgender to Isabel’s conservative parents. Given her parents’ religious background, the couple had no idea what to expect going into the conversation. Fortunately, the reality stars are pleasantly surprised by their response. While neither of Isabel's parents know much about what it means to be trans, they offer unconditional support for Gabe and their daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

"Honestly, I'm surprised,” Isabel’s father admits to her. “But I hope with time, this will become clearer, and you can explain it more to me because I would like to understand it and have another perspective.” He further explains that Gabe’s identity wouldn’t alter his opinion of him or his relationship with Isabel. “This won't change my friendship or my feelings toward the two of you,” he continues. “Especially toward you, Gabriel."

Isabel couldn’t have been happier with her parents' reaction. "I wasn't expecting them to have open arms right away,” the TLC star shares in the episode. “Honestly, I didn't expect us to feel so supported, so loved."

Article continues below advertisement

Isabel responded to the flood of support she and Gabe have received on Instagram.

In March 2023, Isabel posted a sweet photo of her and Gabe on Instagram with the caption, “I hope the future surprises me.” Several fans commented about Isabel and Gabe’s love story and their appreciation for trans representation in reality television, to which Isabel responded with heart emojis.

“The love, the acceptance, and respect for each other is amazing!” One person wrote. “Thank you Gabe for being so open and honest when speaking about the surgeries and answering so many questions that we all have and just can’t ask!”

Article continues below advertisement

Everyone in Isabel’s family seems absolutely lovely. I really like Gabe’s relationship with Isabel’s kids. #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/JKa9CGR6pZ — Veronica (@BuyMeASlushie) April 3, 2023