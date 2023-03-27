Daniele and Yohan Are Trying for a Baby on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

From engagements to marriages to children, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has it all. While the time-honored TLC series features no shortage of drama, the show and its many spin-offs sometimes produce connections that last a lifetime. And in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Daniele and Yohan attempt to take their relationship to the next level.

Despite their ten-year age gap, the reality stars are trying to start a family. However, Daniele’s age has posed several issues and they have a lot to work through as a couple. Have they successfully conceived since tying the knot in 2021? Here’s what we know.

Source: TLC

Daniele and Yohan want to have a baby on ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.’

In Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele and her husband, Yohan, are trying to get pregnant with their first child. Since becoming engaged, Daniele, who is 43 years old, revealed that she and her 33-year-old partner have regularly attempted to start a family, with little success.

Considering Daniele’s age, which has been a factor for her in conceiving a child, the reality star wants to have a baby as soon as possible. However, during an episode of the TLC series, a specialist tells Daniele that her chances of becoming pregnant are only five percent.

After tying the knot in November 2021, Daniele and Yohan’s attempts to have a child haven’t slowed. Have they conceived since then? Judging by social media, it doesn’t appear the reality star is currently pregnant. On Instagram, the retreat leader frequently shares photos where her bare stomach is visible, and she doesn’t seem to have a baby bump.

Daniele's feed and stories feature countless pictures and videos of her donning bikinis, indicating she’s likely not carrying a child. If Daniele and Yohan were expecting, the 90 Day Fiancé star would probably hide her figure to avoid sharing show spoilers.

Daniele from ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ had a baby when she was 22.

If Daniele and Yohan successfully conceive, this won’t be Daniele’s first pregnancy. When the reality star was 22, she got pregnant with her son and raised him as a single mother. She touches briefly on this on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but so far, Daniele's son has remained off the show.

Yohan recently opened up about his ex-partner’s abortion.

The topic of pregnancy becomes a touchy subject in a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Previously, Yohan lied to Daniele and said his ex-partner had a miscarriage when she actually had an abortion. This revelation shocks his wife, and the couple get into a heated argument.

Source: TLC