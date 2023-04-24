Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Source: TLC '90 Day Fiance' Participants Are Expected To Give Up a Lot of Privacy During Filming Applying for '90 Day Fiancé' on TLC isn't the hard part. The real challenge is getting you or your spouse approved for the K-1 visa. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 24 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have watched countless couples go through the K-1 visa process over the years. And we'd be willing to bet that some fans of the show are in the same situation themselves, with a foreign spouse-to-be who wants to make the move to the United States. So, how do you apply for 90 Day Fiancé?

The good news is that you don't need to be on the show in order to apply for or qualify for a K-1 visa for you or your future spouse. However, if your story is one that you believe needs to be told on television and you aren't afraid of giving up your privacy for several months, then it may be the way to go for you. Just don't be surprised if you gain haters as well as fans and followers when the dust settles.

Here's how to apply for '90 Day Fiancé.'

Some reality shows have an extensive application you have to fill out in order to be considered for a future season. The casting process for 90 Day Fiancé might be a bit strenuous later, once you get through the vetting process, but all you have to do initially is send an email to k1showcasting@sharpentertainment.com.

From there, you'll get more information on casting for any given season of 90 Day Fiancé and other shows in the franchise. There's also a handy Twitter account that belongs to those in charge of casting. It's regularly updated with information on casting for all 90 Day Fiancé shows and even spinoffs that are in the works.

Are you a US Citizen planning to move abroad to be with your international love? Send us a DM or email us at k1showcasting@sharpentertainment.com to schedule a brief call with our producers! ✈️💌 — 90 Day Fiance (@90DayFianceCast) April 17, 2023

'90 Day Fiancé' participants are paid, but not well.

Being on reality TV certainly comes with its perks. Some reality TV stars go on to have spinoffs of their own or other business opportunities thanks to their role on any given show. With 90 Day Fiancé, it's no different.

From Chantel Everett's spinoff The Family Chantel to Darcey Silva's, Darcey & Stacey, there's certainly an opportunity for some of the more notable participants on 90 Day Fiancé. But if you apply for 90 Day Fiancé and all you get is one season, you aren't walking away with much in terms of monetary compensation.

According to In Touch Weekly, stars of 90 Day Fiancé are paid from $1,000 to $1,500 per episode. And some couples aren't even featured in every episode of any given season. If they're in a longer season, like Season 9, which spanned 19 episodes, they could make close to $30,000 for their time. But a more standard season of around 12 episodes could result in a $12,000 check and lots of online scrutiny.

The latter comes with the territory. But it's not always worth it for 90 Day Fiancé cast members to put themselves out there on the show. Especially since they aren't always lucky enough to have their K-1 visa approved. For those couples, their time on the show can end in heavy defeat.

