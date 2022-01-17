'Darcey & Stacey' Is Sometimes Almost Too Ridiculous to Be Real

After the Season 3 premiere, one viewer shared on Twitter that Darcey and Stacey's speeches about feeling empowered are starting to sound "redundant" and scripted. And during Season 2, another viewer called out the storyline regarding Darcey's ex-fiancés Georgi Rusev and Jesse Meester for being scripted.

At the time, Georgi spoke with Jesse on a video call regarding Darcey's relationship habits and it created a big issue in his relationship with Darcey.