Darcey and Stacey Silva Are Working on Themselves After a Twin Trip to Turkey

There's never a dull moment where Darcey Silva and her twin sister, Stacey Silva , are concerned. In Season 2 of their 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, Darcey & Stacey, they kick things up a notch with their trip to Turkey for a total transformation. Or, excuse us, "twinsformation," as they call it on the show.

But this international trip in the middle of a pandemic seems like overkill.

But why did Darcey and Stacey travel to Turkey for their cosmetic surgeries instead of getting them at home in the United States? It's no secret that both women had work done before appearing on 90 Day Fiancé.

So, why did Darcey and Stacey go to Turkey?

Though Darcey and Stacey don't explain the trip to Turkey on their show, they told Entertainment Weekly that they saw a Turkey-based doctor's work online, and they both agreed he was the one. "We were researching places, and for some reason, I felt Turkey and she felt Turkey, so we figured out we'd pick the best doctor for us, and we had consultations," Darcey said. "We wanted to go on this inward-outward journey together, just us. Obviously, we took our precautions."

It might also have to do with the cost. They mention they wanted major transformations. When you compare the cost of some of Darcey and Stacey's procedures in Turkey to the cost in the U.S., it does seem like the former is the cheaper option.

In fact, there's a phenomenon called health tourism — when someone travels outside their home country for affordable medical procedures. When you look at the surgeries Darcey and Stacey had in Turkey, there's a legitimate cost difference. One of the procedures the sisters had was breast reduction. In the U.S., the national average cost for it is $5,680. In Turkey, however, they might have paid closer to $2,160.

Darcey and Stacey also got liposuction on their trip to Turkey. In the U.S., the average cost of it is $3,518. However, in Turkey, you could get the same surgery for around $2,160, the same price as a breast reduction. Darcey and Stacey both make money from being on reality TV and their clothing line, but if their reason for going to Turkey for their surgeries was the difference in cost, can you really blame them?