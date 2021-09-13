Logo
Home > Realitytv > Darcey Silva
Darcey and Stacey Silva
Source: TLC

Darcey and Stacey Silva Are Working on Themselves After a Twin Trip to Turkey

By

Sep. 13 2021, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

There's never a dull moment where Darcey Silva and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, are concerned. In Season 2 of their 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, Darcey & Stacey, they kick things up a notch with their trip to Turkey for a total transformation. Or, excuse us, "twinsformation," as they call it on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

But why did Darcey and Stacey travel to Turkey for their cosmetic surgeries instead of getting them at home in the United States? It's no secret that both women had work done before appearing on 90 Day Fiancé.

But this international trip in the middle of a pandemic seems like overkill.

Darcey and Stacey Silva
Source: TLC
Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Darcey and Stacey go to Turkey?

Though Darcey and Stacey don't explain the trip to Turkey on their show, they told Entertainment Weekly that they saw a Turkey-based doctor's work online, and they both agreed he was the one.

"We were researching places, and for some reason, I felt Turkey and she felt Turkey, so we figured out we'd pick the best doctor for us, and we had consultations," Darcey said. "We wanted to go on this inward-outward journey together, just us. Obviously, we took our precautions."

It might also have to do with the cost. They mention they wanted major transformations. When you compare the cost of some of Darcey and Stacey's procedures in Turkey to the cost in the U.S., it does seem like the former is the cheaper option.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, there's a phenomenon called health tourism — when someone travels outside their home country for affordable medical procedures. When you look at the surgeries Darcey and Stacey had in Turkey, there's a legitimate cost difference.

One of the procedures the sisters had was breast reduction. In the U.S., the national average cost for it is $5,680. In Turkey, however, they might have paid closer to $2,160.

Article continues below advertisement

Darcey and Stacey also got liposuction on their trip to Turkey. In the U.S., the average cost of it is $3,518. However, in Turkey, you could get the same surgery for around $2,160, the same price as a breast reduction.

Darcey and Stacey both make money from being on reality TV and their clothing line, but if their reason for going to Turkey for their surgeries was the difference in cost, can you really blame them?

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj
Source: TLC

Stacey has a health scare in Season 2 of 'Darcey & Stacey.'

As if the surgery storyline isn't dramatic enough, Season 2 sees Stacey deal with a health scare as well, when she inquires about having another baby. Early in the season, when the doctor performs an ultrasound to see if she has any viable eggs, he spots a cyst in one of her ovaries.

Despite all this, the sisters travel to Turkey. Stacey told Entertainment Weekly, "I feel good and I feel healthy. I'm happy living in the moment."

Watch Darcey & Stacey on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Still Together? Here's What We Know

TLC Star Stacey Silva Is Trying to Get Pregnant, But "Time's Ticking"

Darcey and Stacey Silva Shot to Fame With '90 Day Fiancé' — but They Have Other Jobs Too

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.