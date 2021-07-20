Did '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Darcey and Stacey Get More Plastic Surgery in Season 2 of Their Spinoff?

The Silva twins are back in action, and Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey is here. When Season 1 ended, fans saw the sisters going through some rather rocky times in their relationships. Darcey found out that her fiancé, Georgi Rusev, is still married, and Stacey found out that her husband, Florian Sukaj, may have been unfaithful to her.

Viewers will get to see how all their relationship drama unfolds in the new season, amongst other things. The 90 Day Fiancé alums are best known amongst fans for having multiple plastic surgeries. Fans have seen the many makeovers of Darcey while on the series 90 Day Fiancé : Before the 90 Days. And both Darcey and Stacey showed the world their mommy makeovers on the series.

Along with all the craziness that Season 2 of their reality series is expected to bring, the twins will also be undergoing quite a few plastic surgeries. Here’s everything we know about the Silvas' laundry list of procedures they had done.

Darcey and Stacey traveled to Turkey to undergo plastic surgery.

Fans will see the twins go all out with transforming themselves this season on Darcey & Stacey. In the beginning of the trailer for Season 2, Darcey is seen telling the camera, "We're doing a twin transformation," as she wriggles her rear end in a diaper towards her sister. They admit that they're getting some plastic surgery and some other revisions done "to get snatched" for Darcey's wedding.

The reality television starlets are getting breast reductions, in addition to the "Barbie nose," a lip lift, and new veneers. In one clip, Stacey, who had her teeth shaved down, video calls Florian and asks him jokingly, "Hey, baby, you like my new teeth?" In an exclusive interview with ET, the pair talk about what they call a "spiritual" transformation in Turkey, where they underwent plastic surgery. Darcey tells the outlet, "We wanted everything lifted up on our bodies."

She goes on to say, "Everything's just lifted up. We got a little lip lift, a little nose lift, a boob lift, you know, snatched in the waist. Everything's just a little bit more refined. We feel lighter. We're the better versions of ourselves, that's how I feel, but it starts from within. And going there together, as twins, we bonded more, like, it was a whole experience. we just felt very protected there, we felt the history, we felt, like, freed, we felt re-birthed."

Stacey chimes in and shares, "We did a lot of research on the doctor and the clinic and we are so happy with the results and the care that we had. It was like, five-star treatment. We've had surgery in Beverly Hills in the past, and Miami too, but for us, this was different. The best experience. It was like a spiritual journey, too. Even the producers behind the scenes were like, 'Wow, now I understand when you were talking about manifesting and all this stuff, twintuition.' They saw it firsthand."