Darcey and Stacey Silva Shot to Fame With '90 Day Fiancé' — but They Have Other Jobs Too

Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva skyrocketed to fame in 2017 with Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — and they haven't looked back since. Darcey and Stacey obtained popularity among fans with their no-nonsense approach. After four seasons on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, they went on to appear on other spinoffs like 90 Day Bares All. They landed their own show, Darcey & Stacey, in June 2020. So, do they have time for work? What do Darcey and Stacey do for a living?