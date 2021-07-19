Darcey and Stacey Silva Shot to Fame With '90 Day Fiancé' — but They Have Other Jobs Too

Darcey and Stacey Silva Shot to Fame With '90 Day Fiancé' — but They Have Other Jobs TooBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 19 2021, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva skyrocketed to fame in 2017 with Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days — and they haven't looked back since. Darcey and Stacey obtained popularity among fans with their no-nonsense approach. After four seasons on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, they went on to appear on other spinoffs like 90 Day Bares All. They landed their own show, Darcey & Stacey, in June 2020. So, do they have time for work? What do Darcey and Stacey do for a living?
In addition to their work on 'Darcey & Stacey,' the twins are also the founders of a clothing brand.
Darcey and Stacey founded their clothing label, House of Eleven, in October 2010, as per Darcey's LinkedIn. Offering a sophisticated, ultra-feminine twist on casual wear, House of Eleven specializes in everyday clothing alongside swimwear, sportswear, and leisurewear. The brand boasts 39,900 followers on Instagram. Reportedly, they count stars like Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba, and Jeannie Mai among their fans.
As Darcey told the BUILD Series, she and Stacey launched the brand as a tribute to their late brother, Michael, who died of Ewing sarcoma in 1998.
In addition to their work on House of Eleven, Darcey and Stacey serve as the founders of a production company, Eleventh Entertainment. According to IMDb, they starred in and executive-produced comedies like 2013's White T as part of their work for the company. The website of the company appears to be down at present. It's uncertain if they are taking on new clients.
What's their net worth? Darcey and Stacey are thought to be among the highest-paid celebs associated with the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise.
The Connecticut-born duo appeared in several seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days before securing other opportunities on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, and many others. Many believe that Darcey and Stacey are among the highest-earning stars linked to the franchise.
Darcey's and Stacey's combined net worth is thought to be around $6 million, as per Screen Rant. Unfortunately, TLC is yet to release further details about how much they earn for their appearances on shows like 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games. Likewise, it's uncertain what Darcey and Stacey get paid for each season of Darcey & Stacey. In all likelihood, landing their own show pushed them into a different income bracket.
Season 2 of 'Darcey & Stacey' charts the sisters' latest adventures.
Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey captured Darcey's and Stacey's latest experiences with dating.
The episodes offered a glimpse into Darcey's tempestuous fling with a Bulgarian heartthrob named Georgi Rusev and Stacey's long-term relationship with an Albania-born model, Florian Sukaj.
Although their taste in men might be similar, their attachment styles appear to be anything but. Rumors about Darcey and Georgi's breakup have been circulating for quite some time now. Stacey and Florian appear to be as strong as ever, despite the fact that they waded their way through a cheating scandal relatively recently.
Catch new episodes of Darcey & Stacey Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.