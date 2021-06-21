'Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story' Is Full of Drama

Unlike most of the other 90 Day Fiancé shows, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story isn't on TLC. It is under the umbrella of the other series, but since TLC is also part of Discovery, it should come as no real shocker that this one is available only on Discovery Plus. Other 90 Day Fiancé shows have seen a similar fate, heading straight to the streaming platform instead of premiering on TLC first.

But if you have access to Discovery Plus, you can start watching Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story when it premieres on July 18, 2021.

When it comes to this 90 Day spinoff, things are a little different than viewers might be used to. Even if couples get married in the Caribbean, for example, their marriages don't guarantee that the foreign spouse will be granted entry into the United States as permanent residents right away.