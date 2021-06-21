'Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story' Is Full of Drama

'Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story' Is Full of DramaBy Chrissy Bobic
At this point, TLC should just be called the 90 Day Fiancé network, because the franchise has added yet another spinoff to its lineup: Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story. It's a mouthful, but the footnote is that it's another 90 Day Fiancé series. This one follows a group of couples in the Caribbean who are all intent on making things work and maybe even tying the knot.
Viewers, however, are curious about how to watch the new spinoff series. If you have a hard enough time keeping up with the other shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, you probably aren't alone. But to know one of these shows is to love them all, so you're probably going to want to get familiar with how to tune in to this particular spinoff as soon as you can.
How can you watch 'Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story'?
Unlike most of the other 90 Day Fiancé shows, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story isn't on TLC. It is under the umbrella of the other series, but since TLC is also part of Discovery, it should come as no real shocker that this one is available only on Discovery Plus. Other 90 Day Fiancé shows have seen a similar fate, heading straight to the streaming platform instead of premiering on TLC first.
But if you have access to Discovery Plus, you can start watching Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story when it premieres on July 18, 2021.
When it comes to this 90 Day spinoff, things are a little different than viewers might be used to. Even if couples get married in the Caribbean, for example, their marriages don't guarantee that the foreign spouse will be granted entry into the United States as permanent residents right away.
You can also bet there are still questions of whether or not some spouses are in it for the right reasons. Couples on the show fall in love on vacation in places like Jamaica and Costa Rica and claim to be ready for the next step. But with one potential spouse working at a swingers' resort and another who is much younger than his American fiancée, there's bound to be drama.
The 'Love in Paradise' couples definitely fit the '90 Day Fiancé' mold.
There are certain couples who always make the rounds on 90 Day Fiancé shows. You've got the May-December couples and the couples who have been together for years and think that a 90 Day Fiancé show is what they need to tie the knot. Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story certainly has at least both of these tropes covered with its cast.
Aryanna and Sherlon first met in Jamaica, where Sherlon works at a swingers' club. Now pregnant with his baby, Aryanna returns to the country to convince him to move to the U.S. with her. Meanwhile, Steven and Martine met on a cruise ship years ago. Now, after Steven is unfaithful to Martine, she rushes to Barbados to confront him.
There's also Daniel from Costa Rica and his girlfriend Amber, who worries that he sees her as a sugar mama rather than as his future wife. Then you’ve got Mark and Key, who met years ago and want to try and rekindle their romance.
There's a lot going on in this 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, but fans of the franchise are nothing if not totally invested in this kind of drama.