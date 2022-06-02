'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stephanie Matto on Selling Boob Sweat: "I Want to Empower Other Creators" (EXCLUSIVE)
When Stephanie Matto first appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, it was in the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. She was part of the first same sex couple of the franchise, and she was certainly memorable. Following her first foray into 90 Day Fiancé, Stephanie continued to leave her mark on fans in more ways than one.
This includes, of course, Stephanie's business venture into selling her farts in a jar. But don't knock her ability to take her reality TV fame for all its worth, because she reportedly made six figures through this avenue.
Distractify caught up with Stephanie in an exclusive interview to learn what she has been up to and what's next. Here's a hint: You may be able to buy a different bodily fluid from her right now.
Where is Stephanie Matto from '90 Day Fiancé' now?
Although Stephanie didn't give us too many details about who she's dating now, she did hint that she has "gotten into an amazing relationship with another foreigner" and shared that her boyfriend is from France.
She also opened up about starting a fan subscription platform called Unfiltrd. The platform is similar to OnlyFans, in that it allows people to connect with content creators in a way that they can't normally through means of other more standard social media websites.
"We have built an incredible platform from the ground up," Stephanie shared. "We offer paid per minute voice and video calls with fans, ticketed live shows, and are soon launching an auction feature for both digital and physical items. It's really revolutionizing the sex work industry."
Stephanie is selling boob sweat in a jar.
Stephanie started out as a reality TV star on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and went on to appear in 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, but the real money appears to be in selling her bodily fluids. She told Distractify that her initial goal in selling her farts and then boob sweat was to drum up attention to her website and show other creators that there are always different ways to attract attention and revenue streams.
She also shared that her fans genuinely requested her farts and she wanted to see how serious they were about purchasing her farts in jars. It turns out, they weren't messing around.
And now, her fans are interested in buying her boob sweat bottles in tiny vials. As with the marketing strategy for selling her farts, Stephanie hoped that advertising her bottled sweat would drum up interest and attention for her company.
"I bring a lot of PR and a lot of money to this platform so I can build features that other sex workers and creators can use to then make money with," she said. "I want to empower other creators to get creative and make income in ways they never imagined, and so I hope that my weird and outlandish side hustles can make people laugh but also inspire."
Stephanie did admit that her family was at first torn on the idea of her selling her bodily fluids and gas to make money. But, she shared, after they saw how much money she is able to make, "they are slowly starting to come around."
Stephanie is "in love" after '90 Day Fiancé.'
Although Stephanie told us that she is still at the receiving end of internet trolls' criticism, it has become easier for her to take the negative comments and know that there is the real person who she is and then there is the business side of her and they are two separate people. It also helps that she is basically living her best life at the moment.
"Right now I am just happily in love, traveling, working, and trying to grow my YouTube channel," Stephanie shared. "Other than the boob sweat and farts, I keep it pretty low key. Most of my days are spent helping my creators on Unfiltrd grow their pages and become even better and bigger creators than me. I want others to do just as well as me. That's my biggest goal."