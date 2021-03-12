Darcey Silva and Her Bulgarian Boo Are Engaged and Going Strong

Darcey Silva has her very own spin-off on TLC called Darcey and Stacey , and 90 Day Fiancé fans are hooked. Darcey and Stacey, which premiered in August of 2020, follows twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva as they navigate their usually very dramatic love lives on TV. This season has shown us Darcey and her super handsome Bulgarian boyfriend, Georgi Rusev .

She continued, "He's someone who has a different demeanor than the last two, thank god. For me, I feel like I get to honor myself and say what I want in a relationship. He's very patient with me, calm and so understanding and we have a lot of fun. I mean, let alone, he's a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy. Who wouldn't want that?"

Darcey told Entertainment Tonight that Georgi is different from her exes , Tom and Jesse. "Honestly, I am really, really happy in my life right now. I felt like I've moved on from the past, taking time to heal myself inside and out, and I was ready for love again. I have an open heart and he's an amazing guy."

Darcey originally met the 32-year-old model on social media, and the two were chatting constantly before meeting in real life. Darcey has stated before that she's "falling in love" with Georgi, so for now, things seem to be looking good.

Shortly after their engagement, a brief social media spat suggested that the two may have broken it off, but a recent Valentine's Day post revealed that the couple is going stronger than ever.

As we await the arrival of Season 2 of Darcey and Stacey, fans will be delighted to know that Darcey and Georgi are, indeed, still together and have even gotten engaged during quarantine — although Georgi is technically still married to his ex. Darcey, who has also been divorced, says that she is empathetic to Georgi's situation, which they are working through together.

Here's what to know about Georgi Rusev.

Georgi has kept details about his life fairly under wraps. Even his Instagram account (which has almost 119,000 followers) is private (and so is Darcey's — no doubt so we can continue watching the show without social media spoiling the real-life story).

Article continues below advertisement

We know that although he's from Bulgaria, he's actually lived in Arlington, Va. for a while. He's also traveled all over the U.S. (including to Miami, Chicago, and D.C.) for work. Georgi is an aspiring model and also works as a massage therapist at Home Spa Therapy. He's also apparently a former personal fitness trainer.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve learned a lot in my past relationships. I’ve healed from the past. Even though they are a part of my past, I really came to realize I am strong enough to be able to say what I truly want in a relationship and learn from the past mistakes, and know and honor who I am as a person, as a mother, and as a twin and sister because we both deserve something amazing in the end," Darcey told Access Hollywood.