Darcey and Georgi Called It Quits (Again), but Fans Aren't Buying It

For the first time in what feels like forever, Darcey Silva stands up for herself when it comes to men. Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey proves that she has grown quite a bit. Even if plastic surgery is still number one on her priority list.

But hey, watching her stand up to her ex-fiancé Georgi Rusev is a pretty big deal.

Did Darcey and Georgi really break up, though?