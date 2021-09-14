'Darcey & Stacey' Just Took Product Placement to a Whole New Level

Spoiler alert: This article contains Darcey & Stacey spoilers for those who aren't caught up.

There's nothing wrong with TV ads. They are, after all, what keeps your favorite shows on air. But when there was essentially an in-episode ad for the fast-food chain Sonic during an episode of Darcey & Stacey, it was just too much.

In the Sept. 13, 2021, episode, Darcey Silva's daughters decide to order Sonic with their grandpa, Mike Silva, and the scene is pretty cringy.