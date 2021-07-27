TLC Star Stacey Silva Is Trying to Get Pregnant, But "Time's Ticking"

Some reality stars seem like they were made for the drama — and no one does that quite like Darcey and Stacey Silva.

We came to meet the sisters on 90 Day Fiancé, where Stacey would make appearances, mostly to weigh in on her sister Darcey's love life. Pretty quickly, the dynamic between the two sisters sparked interest with fans, and it wasn't long before they had their very spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey.