Darcey and Stacey Silva Will Meet with Georgi Rusev's Ex-Wife on Season 2 of Their TLC Show

Darcey and Stacey Silva Will Meet with Georgi Rusev's Ex-Wife on Season 2 of Their TLC ShowBy Shannon Raphael
Jul. 26 2021, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
When viewers first met Darcey Silva in 2017 on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she was an immediate scene stealer. Though she originally rose to fame because of her rocky relationship with then-fiancé, Jesse Meester, and later with her beau, Tom Brooks, it soon became clear that Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, were entertaining on their own.
In 2020, the Silva sisters became the stars of their own reality series, Darcey & Stacey. In the first season, Stacey wed her longtime beau, Florian Sukaj, but their wedding day soured when she learned of his potential cheating scandal.
Meanwhile, Darcey continued her relationship with Georgi Rusev, and the two concluded the season with an engagement. However, in the beginning of Season 2, the mom of two is still bothered by the fact that her fiancé is technically married to his ex-wife.
Georgi Rusev was still married to his ex-wife when he got engaged to Darcey Silva.
While the days following a proposal are usually exciting for any married-couple-to-be, Darcey and Georgi didn't get to celebrate their engagement for long.
Darcey still had many questions for her future husband about his marital status with his ex, and about why he still had his room in Washington, D.C. The couple got in a fight about both issues shortly after Georgi popped the question.
"Pretty much the fight start[ed] after Darcey [came] home from hanging out with her friends. She acting totally different. She was, again, asking so many questions about about a past, about my marriage, about my life in D.C.," Georgi explained during the Season 2 premiere. "She's worried that I'm not coming from a good place and, you know, was hurt because, pretty much, she wasn't happy for an engagement anymore."
On the first season of the show, Georgi shared that he had been married for about three years, and that he had been separated from his wife for one year. He met his wife at a modeling event, and she had a child from a previous relationship.
He said that he had to remain a resident in D.C. in order to continue with his divorce, which was why he was continuing to rent a room in the area. Later on in the second season's premiere episode, Georgi confirmed that his divorce was finalized.
The Bulgarian model did have answers for his future spouse about his past, but Darcey and her twin will still be seeking out more information from his ex-wife.
Georgi's ex will meet with the Silva sisters in Darcey & Stacey Season 2, the teaser trailer revealed. Other details about his former spouse's identity, like her name, have yet to be publicly shared.
Darcey met with Georgi's ex-wife because she had "some open questions."
Like the Connecticut resident herself, Darcey and Stacey viewers have also been quite curious about Georgi's ex-wife and her side of the story regarding their marriage.
Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, the Silva twins spoke with Entertainment Weekly about Darcey's decision to meet Georgi's ex.
"I had to come to the point where I had to meet up with his ex-wife, because I had some open questions. And I needed him to be more transparent and open with me because I was seeing him a little closed off at some points, and I didn't want to ever feel like that," Darcey shared. "We're engaged to be married."
"I was being very patient during that whole divorce proceedings, and all the courts were closed. I was his rock, and I needed him to be my rock," she added. "I needed transparency, and there was a lack of that."
Fans will have to wait until later on in Season 2 to find out how Darcey's meeting with Georgi's ex will turn out.
Stacey and Darcey airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.