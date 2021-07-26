Darcey and Stacey Silva Will Meet with Georgi Rusev's Ex-Wife on Season 2 of Their TLC Show

When viewers first met Darcey Silva in 2017 on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she was an immediate scene stealer. Though she originally rose to fame because of her rocky relationship with then-fiancé, Jesse Meester, and later with her beau, Tom Brooks, it soon became clear that Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva , were entertaining on their own.

Meanwhile, Darcey continued her relationship with Georgi Rusev , and the two concluded the season with an engagement. However, in the beginning of Season 2, the mom of two is still bothered by the fact that her fiancé is technically married to his ex-wife.

In 2020, the Silva sisters became the stars of their own reality series, Darcey & Stacey . In the first season, Stacey wed her longtime beau, Florian Sukaj, but their wedding day soured when she learned of his potential cheating scandal.

Georgi Rusev was still married to his ex-wife when he got engaged to Darcey Silva.

While the days following a proposal are usually exciting for any married-couple-to-be, Darcey and Georgi didn't get to celebrate their engagement for long. Darcey still had many questions for her future husband about his marital status with his ex, and about why he still had his room in Washington, D.C. The couple got in a fight about both issues shortly after Georgi popped the question.

"Pretty much the fight start[ed] after Darcey [came] home from hanging out with her friends. She acting totally different. She was, again, asking so many questions about about a past, about my marriage, about my life in D.C.," Georgi explained during the Season 2 premiere. "She's worried that I'm not coming from a good place and, you know, was hurt because, pretty much, she wasn't happy for an engagement anymore."

On the first season of the show, Georgi shared that he had been married for about three years, and that he had been separated from his wife for one year. He met his wife at a modeling event, and she had a child from a previous relationship. He said that he had to remain a resident in D.C. in order to continue with his divorce, which was why he was continuing to rent a room in the area. Later on in the second season's premiere episode, Georgi confirmed that his divorce was finalized.

