The Season 3 Cast Of '90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' Is Here — Let's Meet Them The cast of '90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' Season 3 is here! Let's take a look and get to know each of the contestants as the show kicks off. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 16 2023, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

TLC's hit show 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise' is officially back for its third season with a cast of six different couples. Season 3 premieres on April 17, 2023.

Judging by the trailer alone, the season is going to be filled with twists and turns. Without further ado, let's take a look at the couples of the season from the immensely popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

From a cruise to engagement: Meet Jessica and Juan.

With two children and a baby on the way, this couple is exploring parenthood together and what that means for their relationship. Jessica and Juan also have to navigate a home and work balance, since Juan still works outside of the home.

An age gap that might get in the way: April and Valentine.

With more than a decade between them, April's family does not seem to support her relationship with Valentine. As a successful doctor, she will have to decide if being with Valentine is the best option for her.

A language barrier: Scott and Lidia.

One of the older couples of the season, Scott and Lidia are faced with meeting each other for the first time. Her daughter is questioning if Scott is a womanizer, based on his bodybuilder-physique.

But, because this is only Lidia's second-ever relationship, she might be blinded by the truth. She might also ignore the language barrier between the couple in desperation to settle down.

A dating app leads to love: Matt and Ana.

The newly-engaged Matt and Ana and their trip to paradise will be a true test of if they are actually a good fit for each other in real life, or if it was easier to be with each other online.

Money trouble: Everton and Jordan.

One of the main conflicts we see in this season's trailer is when Everton admits that he has been sending money to another girl. In the trailer, Jordan was heard asking, "You were taking money from me and you were giving it to another woman?" This might cause the downfall of their long-term relationship.

You may already recognize this couple: VaLentine and Carlos.

VaLentine and Carlos were one of the couples in Love In Paradise:The Caribbean. In that season, they definitely went through their ups and downs. But, VaLentine proposed and they got engaged in the finale episode.

This season of Love In Paradise is picking up where fans saw them last and seeing if the couple will actually walk down the aisle, or if their differences get in the way and they call it off. In the trailer, Carlos does reveal that he is bisexual, which seems to cause an issue in their relationship.

In the trailer, VaLentine says, "I came here to Colombia to get married to the love of my life and it makes me feel [like] the impossible is about to happen."