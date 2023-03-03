Details on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, and More

Article continues below advertisement

Taking place on an idyllic island, the Love In Paradise spinoff features couples from different backgrounds and lifestyles as they try to strengthen their romantic connection under the sun. The reality series is back for a third installment this year. Read on for details regarding 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’s premiere date, cast, premise, and more.

Source: YouTube/90 Day Fiancé

Article continues below advertisement

When does ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Season 3 premiere?

The newest installment of the TLC reality spinoff is right around the corner. Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise premieres on April 17 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch new episodes every Sunday on TLC or stream them on Discovery+. Until then, you can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 on Discovery+.

Who is in the cast of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Season 3?

The third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise will feature six couples — five new and one returning. Season 3’s familiar faces include De Juan VaLentine and Carlos Jiménez, who finally met in person after online dating during the pandemic in Season 2. 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’s new cast members are Lidia and Scott, Jessica and Juan, Jordan and Everton, April and Valentin, and Matt and Ana.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the premise of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Season 3?

Taking place in and around the Caribbean, 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise features six new dramatic storylines this season. Season 2’s VaLentine and Carlos are back again. And this time, they’re taking their relationship to the next level. The duo prepares to tie the knot in paradise in the reality series’ third installment. However, not everything is as it seems. Season 3 will feature the resurgence of a past flame that could ruin their romance forever.

The Family Chantel’s Lidia Jimeno is also looking for love this season and finds herself paired with Scott. Her goal in Season 3? To meet Scott for the first time in the Dominican Republic. Other storylines this season include Jessica, who’s pregnant, and her partner Juan. However, there seems to be a cheating scandal involved. Everton struggles with their partner Jordan being a nudist, while Valentin expresses insecurity over his older partner April’s dominant disposition.