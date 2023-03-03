Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé
‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' Season 3 Premiere Details
Source: Discovery Plus

Details on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, and More

Haylee Thorson - Author
By

Mar. 3 2023, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé offers no shortage of dramatic spinoffs. From 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the romantic reality series takes on countless shapes and forms. And 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise may be the hottest (literally) yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Taking place on an idyllic island, the Love In Paradise spinoff features couples from different backgrounds and lifestyles as they try to strengthen their romantic connection under the sun.

The reality series is back for a third installment this year. Read on for details regarding 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’s premiere date, cast, premise, and more.

De Juan VaLentine from ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’
Source: YouTube/90 Day Fiancé
Article continues below advertisement

When does ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Season 3 premiere?

The newest installment of the TLC reality spinoff is right around the corner. Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise premieres on April 17 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch new episodes every Sunday on TLC or stream them on Discovery+. Until then, you can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 on Discovery+.

Who is in the cast of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Season 3?

The third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise will feature six couples — five new and one returning. Season 3’s familiar faces include De Juan VaLentine and Carlos Jiménez, who finally met in person after online dating during the pandemic in Season 2. 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’s new cast members are Lidia and Scott, Jessica and Juan, Jordan and Everton, April and Valentin, and Matt and Ana.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the premise of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ Season 3?

Taking place in and around the Caribbean, 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise features six new dramatic storylines this season. Season 2’s VaLentine and Carlos are back again. And this time, they’re taking their relationship to the next level.

The duo prepares to tie the knot in paradise in the reality series’ third installment. However, not everything is as it seems. Season 3 will feature the resurgence of a past flame that could ruin their romance forever.

The Family Chantel’s Lidia Jimeno is also looking for love this season and finds herself paired with Scott. Her goal in Season 3? To meet Scott for the first time in the Dominican Republic.

Other storylines this season include Jessica, who’s pregnant, and her partner Juan. However, there seems to be a cheating scandal involved. Everton struggles with their partner Jordan being a nudist, while Valentin expresses insecurity over his older partner April’s dominant disposition.

The final couple is Matt and Ana, who met in an online chat group. Does their internet romance have what it takes to survive in the real world?

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise premieres on April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Some of the '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Season 2 Couples Are Making History on the Show

'90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Already Excited for Season 8 of 'Happily Ever After?'

Kris and Jeymi Have Some Challenges Ahead of Them on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

Latest 90 Day Fiancé News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.