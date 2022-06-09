Some of the '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Season 2 Couples Are Making History on the Show
Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise features some familiar faces and new couples in the cast. And because there are some LGBTQ+ relationships this season, it's safe to say that there are going to be some firsts for the show. While there have been same-sex couples in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise before, this marks a first for this particular spinoff.
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise follows a handful of couples who travel abroad, usually to a tropical locale, to find love. Season 2 features two couples from Season 1 who are ready to continue their respective stories, but also the show's first ever throuple. This season is sure to break some barriers in the franchise.
Viewers are already anxious for a season full of hookups, drama, and miscommunications. So, who is in the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 2 cast? Read on for details!
Gaby and Abby
Gaby and Abby have been together for 10 years, but they might be ready to spice things up by adding a third partner and becoming a throuple. The potential third wheel to their relationship, Frankie, originally met the ladies when he was on vacation in Mexico.
The three were intimate and Frankie kept in touch with Abby. Now, he's ready to return to Mexico and propose to Abby. But where does that leave her relationship with Gaby?
Aryanna and Sherlon
Viewers originally met Aryanna and Sherlon in Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. At the time, Sherlon was working at a swingers' club and he and Aryanna got closer when she became pregnant with his son.
Now that their son is a year old, Aryanna is ready to return to Jamaica to try and convince Sherlon to settle down with her and their son in the U.S.
Valentine and Carlos
Valentine and Carlos are part of the other LGBTQ+ couple in Season 2. They've been dating for more than a year through the internet, but since they originally met on social media during the pandemic, meeting face-to-face has so far been a challenge.
Viewers will see Valentine travel from the U.S. to Colombia to meet Carlos, but because this is their first meeting ever, things won't be easy for them right away.
Amber and Daniel
Amber and Daniel are from Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. They met in Costa Rica four years ago and fell in love. Now, they're married, but they're also having a hard time finding their footing as they live with Amber's sister in Florida.
They're no longer in "paradise" and they're feeling reality hard.
Daniele and Yohan
Yohan and Daniele met four months ago in the Dominican Republic. Now, Daniele returns to see Yohan and take the next steps toward getting married. The only problem is that Daniele isn't too sure of Yohan's intentions.
All of the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 2 couples feel like they're ready to get serious, but as with most shows in the franchise, it probably won't be smooth sailing for any of them.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise on Discovery Plus.