Some of the '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Season 2 Couples Are Making History on the Show

Gaby and Abby have been together for 10 years, but they might be ready to spice things up by adding a third partner and becoming a throuple. The potential third wheel to their relationship, Frankie, originally met the ladies when he was on vacation in Mexico.

The three were intimate and Frankie kept in touch with Abby. Now, he's ready to return to Mexico and propose to Abby. But where does that leave her relationship with Gaby?