After what fans have deemed a relatively uneventful season, the impending Tell All for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has given viewers a renewed sense of hope. TLC recently aired the promo for the Season 4 special — and the relationships appear to achieve new levels of messiness. With questionable age gaps, cultural differences, resurfacing ex-partners, and beyond, it’s no wonder the public is itching to know when the Season 4 tell-all went down. Here’s the scoop.

When was the ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 tell-all filmed?

While 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 filming occurred more than a year prior to airing, the tell-all seemingly happened recently. According to the r/90dayfianceuncensored Reddit thread, u/JDValentine spotted the cast at a hotel in New York in March 2023. In a now-deleted post, the original Reddit user who provided the tip uploaded a photo of Debbie after saying they saw the series’ stars gathered together.

“Other Way cast staying at [a] Brooklyn hotel together for a few days,” the fan wrote. “Probably filming the tell-all. I spotted most of the cast. Here’s [Debbie] sitting on the right.” And viewers immediately recognized the hotel the Reddit user referred to. One fan noted that the TOW cast appeared to be at the Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg. “There are tons of filming stages and studios in Williamsburg and Greenpoint, so I'm curious if that's why they are there,” u/glitterlitter4 replied on the thread.

When asked if the individual who saw the cast talked to any of them, they replied, “I couldn’t. I work there, so I didn’t want to overstep, but I also couldn’t help myself by grabbing this one. [The] crew was not filming at any of the spaces of the hotel, cast self-filming only.”

Who is at the ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 tell-all?

Given the international nature of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, fans were not surprised to learn that half the cast attended the tell-all via video chat when the promo aired on TLC. However, many of the reality stars appeared at the in-person filming in New York.

From the teaser, it seems Kris, Debbie, Daniele, Nicole, Jen, and Gabe were the Season 4 personalities at the Brooklyn taping. But that’s not all. The TOW tell-all will also feature in-person appearances from Debbie’s son (he has a few thoughts on Oussama) and Daniele’s ex-partner (Yohan spills major tea). Those who attended the tell-all via video include but are not limited to Rishi, Oussama, Yohan, Mahmoud, Isabel, Jeymi, and Rishi’s parents.

When is the ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 tell-all premiere date?

Viewers were stunned after TLC aired the drama-fueled Season 4 tell-all promo. “A boring season equaling a good tell-all? I’m shook,” one fan commented on a TikTok video capturing the sneak peek. Another added, “This is the motivation I need to watch the rest of the season.”