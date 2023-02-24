'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's' Debbie and Oussama Have Quite an Age Gap

TLC has won over social media with its hit series 90 Day Fiancé. The show has birthed multiple spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: Before 90 Days, and everyone’s new obsession, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The beloved franchise is in the middle of its fourth season, and all eyes are on Debbie and her fiancée Oussama.

Naturally, social media users are very critical of reality show casts, especially when love is the end goal. And since folks can see that there’s an age gap between Debbie and her betrothed, everyone wants the tea. So, what exactly is the age gap between Debbie and Oussama? Here’s everything that we need to know.

Debbie and Oussama have a whopping 43 years between them.

Alexa, play Aaliyah’s “Age Ain't Nothing But a Number.” Debbie is determined to find love by any means necessary, even if that means going beyond the cougar title.

According to In Touch Weekly, Debbie is older than Oussama by 43 years. Yes, you read that correctly. Debbie is currently 67 years old, which makes Oussama a young 24 years old. The outlet shares that this is the biggest age gap in the show’s history.

While you’re probably scratching your head in confusion at this point, it pays not to be too judgemental. Some folks have found love with partners that are dramatically older than them. However, with an age gap so huge, it’s normal to think that the younger party could possibly have ill intentions, and social media users agree.

Some folks have already jokingly called out Oussama for being attracted to Debbie of their shared interest and passion for art. On the flip side, others have sided with Debbie’s son about his opinion of Oussama possibly wanting to scam her. Interestingly, Debbie shared that age doesn’t bother her a bit and that it's about their connection.

Debbie's son may be right in that Oussama could be trying to scam her... #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway — Colin Brinkley (@cb_yellowjacket) February 20, 2023

“I knew Osama was younger, but I didn’t know how much younger until we met in person,” she told the producers. “At first I said, ‘Look, Osama, I just can’t do this. You’re too young.’ But he made me see that it wasn’t about age and circumstances. It’s about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team.

Debbie and Oussama built their connection over their love of art.

How on earth could a 67-year-old woman be wooed by a youngster like 24-year-old Oussama? We’re sure that question is living rent-free in your head. Well, Debbie shared that her art initially caught Oussama’s eye.