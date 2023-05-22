Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Source: TLC Did Ana and Matthew of '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Make It Work? Their Relationship Status Today Ana and Matthew of '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' made a digital connection, but are they still together? Here's what we know. By Anna Garrison May 22 2023, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Everyone's favorite TLC franchise, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, has some couples dealing with serious cheating allegations, but it's smooth sailing for Ana and Matthew. The pair initially met online after Ana slid into Matthew's livestream but quickly developed a passionate romance. After chatting online for four months, Matthew made their relationship official by proposing to Ana in her home country of Brazil.

That said, fans of the show are curious where their relationship stands now. Are Ana and Matthew still together? Here's what we know about the digital darlings, explained.

Are Ana and Matthew of '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' still together?

On the surface, Ana and Matt could be a good match. Matthew is a 36-year-old from Dallas, Texas, who works in criminal justice and makes social media content on the side. Ana is a 27-year-old from Brazil who works as an English teacher. The two connected online after Ana jumped into Matthew's live broadcast.

Although Matthew has visited Ana in Brazil before, in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, his goal is to break some bad news: initially, the pair thought their K-1 visa would take six months, but it could take up to two years to process. Not to mention, Matthew is a little concerned about their age gap and being able to "keep up" with Ana during Carnival, an annual celebration in Brazil known for its fantastic party atmosphere.