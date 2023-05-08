Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Source: TLC Are ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’s Juan and Jessica Still Together Amid Cheating Allegations? Jessica and Juan from '90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' deal with infidelity rumors on the show. Is the couple together now? We have details. By Haylee Thorson May 8 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Cheating allegations are swirling for one 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise couple during Season 3. Viewers were shocked during one preview for the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series that showed Jessica reveal that a woman messaged her and said that her fiancé Juan was unfaithful while working on a cruise.

The Wyoming native admitted that she questioned whether she wanted to proceed with the relationship but gave him a second chance in light of news that would change both of their lives. So, where are Jessica and Juan now and did they get past this big hurdle? We have details on where they stand today.

Where are Juan and Jessica from ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’ now?

Despite the cheating allegations, the couple is still together and even announced that they are expanding their family by one. “I still don’t know what happened between Juan and that woman,” Jessica explains during Season 3. “But I’m having his child, and we owe it to ourselves and our child to give it everything we have.”

In January 2023, Juan took to Instagram to announce that he and his partner are expecting their first child together. “Happy to finally share that we are expecting baby Daza Londoño,” Juan wrote in his caption alongside a slideshow of maternity photos in the water at Discovery Bay in Jamaica. The last picture in the post featured the couple holding an ultrasound print of their baby-to-be.

Juan hasn’t been the only one offering updates about the pregnancy. “BABY ON BOARD,” Jessica wrote on Instagram when posting photos from her April baby shower. “Had the absolute best time celebrating baby Daza yesterday!”

And in May 2023, the TLC personality shared a throwback video from early on in her pregnancy. “Throwing it back to the little baby bump,” the 90 Day Fiancé star wrote in her caption. “Busy creating [Juan’s] life-long best friend.”

When is Jessica’s due date on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise’?

With the 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise couple’s relationship stronger than ever, fans are itching to know when Jessica and Juan are expecting their first baby. Fortunately, the Colombian reality star already shared his partner’s due date on social media. Jessica and Juan will welcome their child, Daza Londoño, to the world on June 10, 2023. Not only that, but the new baby will receive not one but two brothers upon birth, considering Jessica is already a mother of two young sons.

At first, Jessica worried that her fiancé would have difficulty adjusting to his newfound role as a stepfather. “I’m really hoping that Juan’s gonna love being around the boys,” the reality star admitted during Love In Paradise. “But he has zero experience with kids, and I worry about how he’s going to do with handling the boys fighting or acting up.”