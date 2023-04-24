Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Source: TLC Lidia and Scott’s Relationship Is Rocky on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 Pedro Jimeno’s mother, Lidia, spends Season 3 of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ with her American partner, Scott, so are they together now? By Haylee Thorson Apr. 24 2023, Updated 11:36 a.m. ET

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise features a slew of reality royalty. From Love In Paradise fan-favorites De Juan VaLentine and Carlos Jiménez to The Family Chantel villain Lidia Morel, the cast of the sun-soaked TLC series makes waves with longtime fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

With 90 Day Fiancé alum Pedro Jimeno’s mother Lidia spending the season with her American boyfriend, Scott Wern, fans wondered if their bond withstood the test of time. Did the Love in Paradise couple stay together after filming? Here’s what we found.

Are Lidia and Scott from ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ still together?

The infamous Family Chantel mother-in-law met her partner online and had communicated for a year before Scott visited the Dominican Republic to meet Lidia in person. And in Season 3 of Love in Paradise, the reality star has high hopes for their relationship after remaining single for so long. “I am a 56-year-old woman who’s only had one relationship,” Lidia admits on the show. “I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”

Viewers are itching to find out if Lidia and Scott are still together. Despite Lidia's daughter, Nicole Jimeno, expressing hesitations about her mother’s American partner, Lidia is immediately head-over-heels for Scott during the Season 3 premiere. While neither Love in Paradise personality has confirmed their relationship status after filming, the duo no longer follows one another on Instagram — could that hint at trouble in paradise?

Is Lidia’s son, Pedro Jimeno, on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’?

Lidia isn’t the only one of her family members who has starred in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Her son, Pedro, is best known for starring in Season 4 of the TLC marriage series and tying the knot with reality star Chantel Everett. The couple’s rocky relationship was then documented in The Family Chantel — with their marriage coming to a head in the Season 4 finale when Pedro filed for divorce from his wife of six years.

During The Family Chantel, Pedro’s mother, Lidia, never shied away from sharing her disdain for her son’s now ex-wife. And Chantel’s mother, Karen Everett, had no shortage of qualms about her daughter’s partner and mother-in-law, saying that Pedro was using Chantel for a green card and that Lidia was the one behind the entire scheme.

However, the couple managed to stay married for six years before parting ways in May 2022. And now, Pedro’s mother is following in her son’s footsteps and looking for love in an American citizen of her own TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spin-off.