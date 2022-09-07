Has Chantel and Pedro's Divorce Been Finalized? Here's What You Should Know
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel.
Season 4 of The Family Chantel concluded with an explosive episode on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. In it, Chantel Everett demonstrated a newly-found thirst for revenge, calling the police on Pedro Jimeno after wiping their shared bank account and hurling a barrage of vehement accusations at him.
Are Chantel and Pedro divorced in real life? Here's what went down in the Season 4 finale of 'The Family Chantel.'
Unfortunately for fans, details about the shooting and production of The Family Chantel are near-impossible to come by online. Some TLC shows are filmed ahead of the broadcasting date. The rule of thumb might apply to The Family Chantel as well.
Season 4 chronicles Chantel's prolonged falling out with Pedro. The stars started dating in the mid-2010s. By the looks of it, over the years they've accumulated a laundry list of complaints about each other.
The Season 4 finale captures a landmark event in the dissolution of the heavily-publicized relationship. Chantel and Pedro have an explosive fight in the manner of a married couple on the brink of a nasty divorce. Chantel then calls the police on Pedro.
Interestingly enough, it was Pedro who filed for divorce on May 27, 2022. Season 4 of The Family Chantel premiered on TLC on Jun. 6, 2022. It's uncertain if the cameras were present at the time.
It seems that they have both been granted restraining orders against each other around the same time, which could still make it into a future episode.
Chantel and Pedro have yet to announce that their divorce has been finalized. Star couples that have recently announced their divorce include Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans and Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser.
Chantel and Pedro may decide to provide an update once the legal proceedings are over. Getting a divorce finalized can take anywhere between half a year and 10 years, which is the amount of time it took for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver to reach an agreement.
There are now fears that Chantel may try to get Pedro extradited.
Pedro has talked about his fears about getting deported from the U.S. because of the series of vehement fights with Chantel in a sneak peek posted on Instagram ahead of the Season 4 finale of The Family Chantel. "I really believe that Chantel want to me to get removed to [sic] this country," Pedro said. "She is not a nice person."
But Pedro has already been granted the status of a lawful permanent resident. In fact, he recently announced he would like to bring his mother, Lidia, and sister, Nicole, to the U.S.
Chantel and Pedro attended marriage counseling in 2020.
The stars of The Family Chantel and 90 Day Fiancé made the headlines in the fall of 2020 by attending marriage counseling. As reality TV fans are bound to tell you, things between the stars haven't always been perfectly peachy-keen.
"With the ounseling, the marriage and the relationship between me and Chantel and between [our] families [they] improve a little bit more since that. We can talk, we can sit down, they accept me the way that I am they accept me the way they are," Pedro said in a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé, via Associated Press.