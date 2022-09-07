Has Chantel and Pedro's Divorce Been Finalized? Here's What You Should Know

Unfortunately for fans, details about the shooting and production of The Family Chantel are near-impossible to come by online. Some TLC shows are filmed ahead of the broadcasting date. The rule of thumb might apply to The Family Chantel as well.

Season 4 chronicles Chantel's prolonged falling out with Pedro. The stars started dating in the mid-2010s. By the looks of it, over the years they've accumulated a laundry list of complaints about each other.