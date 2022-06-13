Here's Where to Follow the Cast of 'The Family Chantel' on Instagram
The Family Chantel is a TLC reality TV series that has been around for four seasons so far. It focuses on two lovable cast members from 90 Day Fiancé who hit it off and fell in love.
After the world started paying attention to Chantel Everett's relationship with Pedro Jimeno, it was obvious a reality show focused on their relationship and family members was going to be a huge hit.
Here’s where you can find everyone from The Family Chantel on Instagram.
Chantel Everett’s Instagram is @chantel_j_
As of now, Chantel has 819,000 followers on Instagram. According to her bio, she’s a child of God and a registered nurse. A few quick scrolls through her feed reveals some of her interests including modeling, piano playing, and jet skiing. She also promotes her show The Family Chantel on her page.
Pedro Jimeno’s Instagram is @pedrojosejrjimeno
It's clear that a lot of people love keeping up with Pedro from The Family Chantel, as he has 389,000 followers on Instagram. According to his bio, he is a top producer in the real estate industry of Georgia and Florida.
He’s interested in international real estate, relocation, and investment properties. He doesn’t frequently mention The Family Chantel on his profile, but it’s obvious that the show is a huge reason for his fame.
Karen Everett's Instagram is @ms.karen__nasty_or_not
Chantel's mom Karen Everett currently has 68,900 followers on Instagram. According to her bio, she’s an achievement ambassador, a famous published author, and a public speaker. She also mentioned that she’s a business owner with the motto “wake up and dream!“
Winter Everett’s Instagram is @winterckyler
According to Winter Everett's Instagram, she puts God first. She also loves fashion, fitness, beauty, and modeling. She has 174,000 followers keeping up with her, and she’s not shy when it comes to posing for new pictures. Just like her sister Chantel, she is also happy to promote The Family Chantel on her page.
River Everett‘s Instagram is @iamriverknight
Chantel's brother River Everett has 144,000 followers on Instagram where he refers to himself as an artist. In his bio, he promotes his new single “Missed Calls" to help spread the word about his budding music career. Most of the posts on his feed focus on his passion for music.
Nicole Jimeno's instagram is @nicole.jimeno
It’s difficult to see what Pedro's younger sister Nicole Jimeno has going on with her Instagram page these days since her account is set to private. She has 96,800 followers who’ve been approved to check out her content so far. The only thing she mentions in her bio is that she was made in the Dominican Republic.
Coraima Morla’s Instagram is @coraimamorla
Coraima Morla is part of The Family Chantel because she's one of Nicole‘s best friends. Her Instagram page is set to private, and she currently has 11,300 followers. Some fans of the show assume she’s had bad intentions with Pedro in the past, despite his marital status.
Alejandro Padron's Instagram is @ale9227
Over the years, there’s been tons of drama unfolding between Nicole and Alejandro Padron as a couple, but if you’re curious to find out more on his Instagram, you’re out of luck. His page is also private, although he currently has 21,700 followers. According to his bio, he attended ASA College and works as a bartender.