Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Of course, the demise of a marriage leads people to speculate about the breakup. And while Season 4 is showcasing Chantel’s beliefs of Pedro being unfaithful, nothing has yet to be confirmed. However, since their marriage is over, fans are wondering if Pedro has stepped back into the dating world. After all, rumors are swirling about a possible fling. Here’s what we know.
Pedro Jimeo is rumored to have had a fling with Antonella Barrenechea.
The drama is at an all-time high. The only thing worse than being accused of cheating on your spouse is to have stepped out on your marriage with a coworker. Unfortunately, this has become Pedro’s new normal.
Fans watching Season 4 of The Family Chantel are convinced that Pedro had a fling with his coworker, Antonella Barrenchea. Pedro works at a real estate company named Laura Delgado Realty alongside Antonella. And on the show, Pedro has gone on record to say that he enjoys spending more time with Antonella than Chantel.
Naturally, since Antonella and Pedro have become pretty close, it has caused a rift between Chantel and Pedro. In fact, Chantel is not too fond of Pedro constantly joking with Antonella or their close friendship. As a result, fans believe that Pedro and Antonella are a thing.
However, neither Antonella or Pedro have addressed the rumors of their coupledom. Interestingly, fans that have accused Antonella and Pedro of being super flirty with one another will be surprised to learn that Antonella is taken.
According to Antonella’s Instagram bio, she has been in a serious relationship with a gentleman named Daniel Hanna since October 2018. So, while Antonella and Pedro may engage in innocent flirting, Antonella only has eyes for one man. As for Pedro, he appears to be enjoying the single life.
Pedro Jimeno is strictly focused on getting his financial issues squared away.
The news is true: Pedro and Chantel have landed in splitsville. According to TMZ, Pedro officially filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022, according to court documents. The pair reportedly separated in April.
The site shares that Pedro claims that his marriage with Chantel is “irretrievably broken” and also accused Chantel of taking $257,000 from their joint bank account nearly a week before they separated. Pedro also claims that Chantel allegedly transferred the funds into her sister’s bank account.
In an effort to retrieve the funds, Pedro reportedly requested an emergency hearing, but was denied by a judge. However, not all hope is lost. TMZ shares that there will be a later date for the matter to be resolved.
We’d like to wish both Pedro and Chantel all the best.
Catch new episodes of The Family Chantel every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.