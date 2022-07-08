Fans Think Pedro Needs to Get His Act Together if He Wants to Save His Relationship With Chantel
One of our favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples is Pedro and Chantel. Those who remember them from the show know that Chantel originally lied to her family about the nature of her relationship with him, but they did eventually get married and now have their own spinoff called The Family Chantel.
We see not only Pedro and Chantel on the show, but we also watch their families as they all move throughout their lives together. Currently, the show is in its fourth season and we've seen tons of relationship ups and downs with everyone on the cast. But Chantel and Pedro still have issues to work through. Fans watching think that Pedro hasn't been faithful. But did he cheat on her? Here's what we know.
Did Pedro cheat on Chantel?
So far, nothing has been confirmed about Pedro cheating, but it is a notable plotline in season 4 of The Family Chantel. So far in this season, both Chantel and Pedro have talked about how difficult their relationship has been lately. They have spoken about how rocky things have gotten and this has fans thinking he cheated.
Plus, Chantel has been seen on social media without her wedding ring in her latest posts. What's more, there are no pics of him on her Instagram. Pedro doesn't have pictures of her on his page either, but that hasn't stopped fans from accusing Pedro in different comment sections.
"Pedro is giving cheater vibes this season," said one comment on one of Chantel's posts. "Girl you need to put Pedro in his place," said another. "Which might be right back to the DR."
Unfortunately for Pedro, his posts aren't safe either. There are tons of comments saying that he isn't good to Chantel or that he needs to get his act together.
On June 27, 2022, Pedro posted some shirtless gym selfies on Instagram. In the caption, he said, "Determination [is] the ability to keep going no matter how hard it gets, Happy week." Some people thought he should take his own advice. "Also work on your inside as in the way you treat your wife," said one of the comments.
Another said, "You are so handsome and I was rooting for you and Chantel but now that you on the come up you treat her like trash? That's not cool. You told her you were here for her and not to use her."
It also doesn't help that Pedro's family still doesn't like Chantel and her relatives. There's been a history of drama between the two throughout The Family Chantel.
For one, we can't forget in the third season when his sister Nicole threw a bottle at Chantel's family. But Nicole said in the fourth season that she didn't throw the bottle to hit anyone and she wasn't looking for "vengeance." Aside from that, Nicole does have a best friend named Coraima Morla who has admitted to having feelings for Pedro before.
This then prompted Nicole to try and set something up between the two along with another one of her friends, but he wasn't having it and turned them down.
You can watch The Family Chantel on TLC on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST and on Discovery Plus.