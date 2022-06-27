Wait? Royal Angenette from '90 Day Fiancé' Had a Baby?

According to Screen Rant, in Dec. 2021, Angenette announced on her Instagram Story that she had given birth to a baby boy. She didn't show his face in the shot, but a Reddit user also posted a screenshot of the big announcement and posted it online during that same month.

Unfortunately, we don't know too much about Royal and his young family. Outside of being on the TLC show, he and Angenette live a private life. Right now, we don't even know their son's name.