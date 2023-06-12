Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Gino Thinks Jasmine Will “Blow Up” Over a Prenup in ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ In ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,' the topic of a prenup caused considerable tension for engaged reality stars, Gino and Jasmine. Here's why. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 12 2023, Published 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gpalazz2

Have you ever found yourself shouting, “Get a prenup!” at your television while watching one of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé franchise spinoffs? Well, you’re certainly not alone.

It’s no secret the series features no shortage of dysfunctional couples — and more often than not, a premarital agreement could solve countless issues. However, in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the topic of a prenup caused considerable tension for engaged reality stars Gino and Jasmine. Let’s dive into the details.



Gino wants Jasmine to sign a prenup in ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’

During the June 11, 2023, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino and Jasmine were on two different pages about their relationship again. Ahead of his trip to see his fiancée in Panama as she waits on her K-1 visa, Gino opened up about his financial future with his bride-to-be.

While at a group dinner, the reality star’s family members grilled Gino on his willingness to assist his fiancée with money despite her vehement refusal to get a prenup. “Did you ever bring up the prenup to her again?” Gino’s cousin, Marco, questioned. “I know it didn't go very well the first time you talked to her about it.”

Gino then revealed that he hadn’t mentioned the prenup to Jasmine again because he was afraid of what her reaction might be this time. During a confessional in the TLC series, Gino got candid about how his discussion with his partner went when he first brought up a premarital agreement. “She shut it down quickly,” the reality star admitted. “And I didn't want to drag this thing out. But now prenup is something that I'm actually considering because I want to protect myself.”

Despite wanting to get a prenup as an act of self-protection, Gino explained he was hesitant to dwell on it because of the reaction he anticipates from his fiancée. “She’s going to blow up,” the TLC personality exclaimed. “It’s like saying, ‘I don’t trust you.’”

Jasmine expects Gino to write her into his will in ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’

While Gino was assessing his options with bringing up a premarital agreement to Jasmine, she was opening up about their lack of sex life at girls' night.

Not only that, but the reality star also got candid about how her fiancé’s family thinks she’s only using Gino to gain U.S. citizenship. However, Jasmine notes that because she’s following her partner to another country by herself, she expects him to take care of her financially. “I want to suggest to him that he writes a will,” the Before the 90 Days star tells her friends. “And everything would be left in my name.”