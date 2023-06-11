Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are Meisha and Nicola Still Together After '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'? Meisha and Nicola are making their relationship work on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days', but are they still together after Season 6 wrapped? By Emma Saletta Jun. 11 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Now that Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is back in full swing, seven new couples, including Meisha and Nicola, are bringing love and drama on screen. Despite their differences, Meisha and Nicola seem to be making their relationship work, but is their relationship continuing to work offscreen?

Meisha Johnson went into the show working as Director of Pastoral Ministry at the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, while Nicola Kanaan went in as the CEO at Novenaprayer.com. Despite their similarities, Meisha reminds audiences that the two of them are different. Despite this, there have been hints of what Meisha and Nicola’s relationship status is truly like – which we will get into right now!

Meisha and Nicola may still be together after ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

Before their appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, Meisha and Nicola were in an online relationship for seven years despite Meisha living in the U.S. and Nicola living in Israel. Although it is unclear whether this occurred while the pair were together, Nicola founded Novenaprayer.com in 2016, the year he and Meisha would have started talking. Together, they created the Psalm91.com Ministry, founded with a “no-fear and total surrender-to-God mentality.”

As of June 2023, Psalm91.com Ministry is still active, and its link can still be found on Novenaprayer.com and on Meisha’s Instagram. Nicola doesn’t advertise the link as much as Meisha.

Of course, that they are likely still working together may indicate the continuation of a romantic relationship. Plus, we can't help but dive into hints from the couple about their status as a couple.

Meisha and Nicola have given hints that they’re still together after their time on ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'.

Many couples from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise have used Instagram as a possible hint on whether they’re still together, including other 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 couples like Statler and Dempsey and Razvan and Amanda. Meisha and Nicola are no different. Although there are currently no photos or videos of the two of them together, they still follow each other on Instagram, meaning that they’re either together, or have broken up amicably.

Multiple videos posted of a church on Nicola’s Instagram confirm the locations to be in Nazareth, which is a city in Israel. Due to when these videos were posted, it is likely that Nicola may still be in Israel. Meisha’s Linkedin indicates that she is still working at the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis since becoming a mission coordinator in 2021, meaning that she is likely still living in the United States.