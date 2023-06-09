Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Ana May Be Waiting a While to Move to the U.S. on '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Matthew gives Ana news about her K-1 visa in a '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' clip ahead of a new Season 3 episode and things aren't looking good. By Chrissy Bobic Jun. 9 2023, Published 10:48 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Most 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise fans are in agreement that Matthew is one of the most genuine cast members of Season 3. He has a serious soft spot for fiancé Ana, and in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the June 12 episode, he has a difficult time relaying news to Ana about her K-1 visa.

Those who have watched shows in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise know all about the importance of the K-1 visa. It's the spousal visa that gets most foreign spouses on the show to the United States so they can start their new life with their partner. In some cases, former cast members were denied the visa multiple times. Other instances showed a quick and easy process. But for Ana, it may be a long road there.

Ana gets bad news about her K-1 visa on '90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.'

In the clip, Matthew sits down with Ana in a church and he says a little prayer. Then, he opens up to her about having seen a lawyer to learn more about her K-1 visa. And, while Ana had previously been informed that the process wouldn't be too long or difficult, Matthew hesitantly tells her that the opposite is true.

"You know how we're applying for the visa, the K-1 visa," Matthew tells Ana in the clip. "When I was speaking with a lawyer, I got some news that was a little bit unexpected. He said it can take up to two years." For now, it seems, Ana and Matthew will have to live in a sort of limbo until her visa is approved and she can move to the U.S. to be with him.

Does Ana live with Matthew in the U.S. now?

Neither Ana or Matthew have shared on social media or otherwise if Ana made the move to the U.S. following the filming of Season 3. However, a January 2023 post from Ana's account shows her still in Brazil. Ana and Matthew do follow each other on Instagram, however, which could mean they're still together outside of the show. Regardless of whether or not they are still doing things long-distance.