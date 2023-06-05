'90 Day Fiance's Amanda and Razvan: Is It Really True Love or Too Much Too Soon?

All but one couple in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is new to the franchise. Among the newbies are Amanda and Razvan. They met just a few months before they filmed the season and, because their relationship is so new, it's hard to say how much traction they really have to make it long-term.

So, are Amanda and Razvan still together after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? They originally met on TikTok when Amanda tipped Razvan with a digital rose and from there, their relationship inexplicably grew. Now, during Season 6, Amanda is ready to travel from the United States to meet Razvan IRL in his home country of Romania.

Are Amanda and Razvan still together after '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?

So far it doesn't seem likely that Amanda and Razvan are still together. Neither of their respective Instagrams feature the other and their relationship was born not too long after Amanda lost her husband and father of her two young children to an unexpected aggressive lung cancer.

Although Amanda insists in the Season 6 premiere that she and Razvan are in love, it may be too much too soon for these two. Which would explain why it looks like they aren't together now.

"I do feel some guilt, being with Razvan so soon after my husband's death," Amanda admits on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. "I know that he could never replace [my husband] Jason. But we started to form this really deep connection."

On the show, Amanda and Razvan are quick to say "I love you," but they've only been together for four months at this point and they have yet to meet in real life. There's a lot riding on this meeting and from where we're sitting, these two may not have the foundation yet to take such a huge step.

Razvan makes a living from TikTok and other social media platforms.

Razvan is a model, actor, and fitness enthusiast outside of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. He is also active on TikTok, which makes sense since he and Amanda met on the platform. He has more than 19,000 followers and most of his videos are centered around dancing, fitness, and workout tips for followers. It's hard to imagine Razvan giving up that lifestyle to settle down with Amanda and her kids in Louisiana.

Amanda lost her husband not long before '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.'

Amanda's husband died from stage four lung cancer the year leading up to 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Couples who meet face-to-face for the first time on the show have it difficult enough. But for Amanda, the stakes are even higher, being that she has two children at home and the emotional and mental toll of considering their feelings and her feelings for her late husband.

