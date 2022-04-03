Before the 90 Days’ Jasmine Explains Her Rant Over Gino’s Ex-Wife’s Last Name

Before the 90 Days’ Jasmine Explains Her Rant Over Gino’s Ex-Wife’s Last NameBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 3 2022, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Here in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, viewers have followed the ups and downs of Gino Palazzolo, a 51-year-old automotive engineer of engineer from Canton, Mich., and Jasmine Pineda, a 34-year-old literature teacher from Panama City, Panama. The duo is getting serious, but in last week’s episode, Gino’s ex-wife became an issue for Jasmine.
Gino and his ex-wife, who hails from São Paulo, Brazil, were married for seven years before they “mutually agreed to file for divorce” about eight years ago, as Gino has said on the show, per In Touch.
After that breakup, Gino started to think he’d never start a family. Now that he’s in a relationship with Jasmine, though, he might have another shot… assuming they can get over the Denise issue.
Jasmine was “really pissed off” to see that Gino’s ex-wife still had his last name.
In the March 27 episode of the TLC show, Gino tells viewers he’s hoping to talk to Jasmine about a pre-nuptial agreement before he goes back to Michigan. And as the pair are dining out together, Gino seems to be gearing up to talk about a pre-up when Jasmine cuts in with a pressing topic of her own.
“It’s super important to let each other know how we feel, and I don’t want to make this dinner negative, but I have to say it, OK?” she tells him. “All the issues that we have, it was because of your exes, you know? And now that we’re at this point in which we can talk about it, I discovered something that really pissed me off.”
Jasmine reveals that she found out that Gino’s ex-wife was still using his last name on social media. “You know, you marry the b—h, and let her keep your last name? That means, to a certain extent, you’re family,” she says. “She didn’t give you kids, nothing. What’s the purpose? Come on, give me [a] break. Take your father’s last name, not my man’s.”
Jasmine’s complaint seems to throw Gino for a loop. “I don’t sit and look at her last name every day or anything like that or think about what is her last name,” he contends.
“I don’t give a s—t,” Jasmine fires back. “That last name is now mine. Letting her keep it, f—k that.”
Jasmine told fans on Instagram that Panamanians handle last names differently.
In a confessional in that same episode, Gino says that he doesn’t know why Jasmine is “making a big deal” out of his ex-wife’s last name. “She shouldn’t be making a big [deal],” he adds. “Does that affect her on her day-to-day life, that my ex has my last name? Come on now.”
On Instagram, however, Jasmine explained herself. “When you get divorced in [Panama], your last name gets immediately reversed to your birth last name,” she said in an Instagram Story, per Screen Rant. “Not [a] lame excuse for my craziness, but it was kinda cultural shock.”
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.