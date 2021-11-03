'Vanderpump Rules' Brock Davies' Ex-Wife Allegedly Filed a Restraining Order Against Him

Like most seasons of Vanderpump Rules , this one has been particularly dramatic, but a confession from Scheana Shay 's new fiancé, Brock Davies , has many of the cast members fighting. While Brock is mad that one of Scheana's friends shared something that he told her in confidence, Scheana's friends are now worried about her well-being — and it all has to do with Brock's ex-wife.

It's unclear what exactly this could mean for the couple going forward, though at this time it looks as though they're still together.

“Someone can say something happened when it didn’t,” Scheana attempted to reason. “I know what a good heart he has and what an amazing person he is.”

Despite this shocking confession from Lala, Scheana maintained to her friend that Brock was not a dangerous man and said the restraining order had nothing to do with why he hasn't been able to see his kids.

“He did pull me aside and talked to me about some pretty intense things,” Lala told Scheana on the show. “You know why he wasn’t allowed to see his kids, correct? ... Because she slammed him with a domestic violence charge.”

In a confession to Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules, Brock revealed the reason that he's estranged from his ex-wife — because she allegedly filed a restraining order against him for domestic violence.

Brock has two kids from his ex-wife — who he hasn't seen in years.

Before finalizing the plans for their wedding, Brock and Scheana welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Davies, into their family. But Summer is not Brock's first child. He and his ex-wife actually had two children together before splitting — but Brock doesn't see them. With his ex-wife, Brock had a son, Eli, and a daughter, Winter, who both live in Australia with their mother.

It seems as though since his ex cut ties with him, Brock has also not had contact with his children, as he left them behind in Australia when he moved to the U.S. (something Lala was clearly not thrilled to learn). He claims he came to America hoping to become an NFL player (thinking his background in rugby would help him), only to find he couldn't be drafted. Instead, he made the decision to settle down here, saying he was ashamed to go back to Australia without something more to give his kids.

"I love my family, and I wish I was in a position to handle myself differently," he said in a post on Instagram where he shared more of his story. Brock clearly wants to reconcile with his family, though with the restraining order in place, it's unclear if he will be able to. He and Scheana have talked about going to Australia to meet his children, though no concrete plans seem to be in place at this time. Watch Vanderpump Rules when it airs on Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. EST.