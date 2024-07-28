Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé A Tell All For the Record Books: When Was the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' Reunion Filmed? The Tell Alls are arguably the best part of the season. By Sheridan Singleton Published Jul. 28 2024, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: TLC

TLC's hit series franchise, 90 Day Fiancé, has mastered the art of the reunion special. The Tell Alls are arguably the best part of the season, as not old issues aren't only addressed by the people involved. They also have a peanut gallery consisting of their fellow co-stars. In fact, some of the biggest fights have occurred between people in different couples. While this happens in plenty of Bravo franchises, the fact that this cast is made up of strangers puts the icing on the cake.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, TLC is taking things up a notch. Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After has been incredibly dynamic, and for a franchise that has seen some incredibly wild moments, that speaks volumes. There seems to be an extra layer of toxicity, most likely courtesy of the cigarette smoke cloud that surrounds Angela Deem on a daily basis. Because of the toxicity, the Tell All reunion is bound to be excellent. So, when exactly was the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8 reunion filmed?

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

When was the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' reunion Tell All special filmed?

While there were no exact dates that could be found, Reddit detectives have noted a few patterns over the years that provide more insight into when the Tell All may have been filmed in New York City. One noted that the Tell Alls are usually filmed roughly 3/4 of the way through the current airing season. This timing makes sense, as they can actually watch some of the season before they confront each other at the Tell All. There was another incident that may narrow the time frame down as well.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Ilesanmi ran away from Angela Deem in February 2024, but what does that have to do with the reunion filming?

In February 2024, Angela Deem took to social media to let people know that her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, had gone missing from their Georgia home. He was found a week or so later and shared that he ran away in fear for his life. Given the violently aggressive behavior Angela has displayed over her years of appearing on the series, many viewers were inclined to believe his story. Based on what has been seen from the clips of the reunion, it appears that Michael and Angela were still together.

Source: TLC

All hints point to the '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' Tell All having been filmed in Winter 2024.