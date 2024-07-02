Shekinah Drops a Bomb About Sarper's History With Women on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

There's nothing easy about dating on reality TV, and you can ask anyone from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise to attest to that. But Shekinah and Sarper only have themselves to blame for agreeing to be part of another season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way when Sarper's past comes back to haunt them. After he admits to a colorful past with women, viewers are left wondering what Sarper's dating history is like.

Article continues below advertisement

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Shekinah plans a big move to Turkey to start over with Sarper and really make a strong effort in their relationship. But nothing has been totally smooth sailing for them, especially once Shekinah moved back to the United States after a temporary move to Turkey. Now that she's ready to return abroad, however, she's going to have to come to terms with Sarper's, ahem, body count.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Sarper's dating history includes thousands of women on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.'

In the Season 6 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers learn that Sarper admitted to sleeping with thousands of women. Did he actually date them? It doesn't seem like it, though that might put Shekinah a little more at ease if it were the case. Still, Shekinah is pretty candid when she reveals that Sarper told her he slept with "between 2,500 and 3,000 women" before they were serious.

She also says that Sarper can get defensive when she asks him questions about where he is. Mind you, this is while Shekinah is thousands of miles away on the other side of the world, but apparently, Sarper doesn't want to let go of any of the freedoms he had as a single man. That's all about to change during Season 6, however, as Shekinah gears up to move yet again to Turkey.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Sarper isn't exactly a public figure, and he seems very deliberate about what he does and doesn't share on social media, his actual dating history is a little spotty. But before he settled down with Sarper, he had never been in a serious relationship, so it makes sense why no one else was ever "Instagram official" material for the personal trainer.

Article continues below advertisement

Where do Shekinah and Sarper live now?

Shekinah is nothing if not dedicated to trying to make her relationship with Sarper work. She proved it once before with her move to Turkey, and during the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she continues to prove that she is all in with every sense of the phrase. Judging by Instagram alone, it looks like Shekinah and Sarper still live in Turkey.

I am once again asking for the reunion to invite the 2500 women Sarper has slept with.



Fill the audience with them. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/5eufzwe7NK — Llama Drama (@sweatsandpizza) July 2, 2024