Are Shekinah and Sarper From ‘90 Day Fiance’ still together? You Might Be Surprised

We first met Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven on season five of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and now that the season is winding down fans want to know whether their love story is still heating up or simmering down. Here is everything you need to know about Shekinah and Sarper, from how they met to their current relationship status.

How did Sarper and Shekinah meet?

Shekinah and Sarper’s whirlwind romance started in typical millennial fashion — on a dating app. Shekinah swiped right on Sarper during a trip to Turkey, and it was love at first sight of highlighter. Despite the shared love of makeup, it wasn't all glitz and glamor from the start.

After sparks flew on their first date, Shekinah told Sarper she wanted to see him again the following day, but there was a catch on his end. He admitted, "I was with two women that day, and I was so exhausted." He even tried to cancel the date, but that didn’t work. Instead, Shekinah spent the day nursing him back to health.

"To be honest, I wasn't expecting to see her again,” Sarper said. What he thought would be a two-night stand, turned into a passionate romance, after Shekinah took another trip to Turkey just for him. The two said that their time together was like a dream, and we want to know if the couple is keeping the dream alive.

So, are Sarper and Shekinah still together?

And now, the million-dollar question: Are Sarper and Shekinah still each other's sunshine on a cloudy day? The verdict? Based on their social media, yes! It looks like these lovebirds are still chirping sweetly in each other's ears. And from the looks of it, the two have even joined forces professionally as well, starting a new “medical tourism business” together.

In addition to posting on their individual social accounts, Shekina and Sarper started a joint Instagram account a little over four months ago. And they have been posting cuddly pictures and videos almost every day since.

However, fans think there are major red flags Shekinah is overlooking.

Yes, the relationship is still intact, but many viewers are questioning whether or not it should be. As with many 90 Day Fiancé love stories, this one isn't without its share of red flags. For example, Sarper often tells Shekinah what to wear, how to do her makeup, and how much she should eat.

Oh, and let’s not forget that he weighs her daily to make sure that she doesn’t go over 128 lbs! On November 1, a video appeared on their joint account that shows Sarper picking Shekinah up to let her know if she has gained too much weight and should stop eating for the day!

I honestly for the life of me can’t figure out what Shekinah sees in Sarper #90dayfiancetheotherway — Shana Angelic (@Spanish_Sav) November 1, 2023

#90dayfiancetheotherway Thank god Shekinah parents had a smart child unfortunately its NOT Shekinah! Girl wake up & leave with your sister! Who cares if Sarper posts a social media post about you two being together! THE MAN FUCKING WEIGHS YOU DAILY! WTF! Leave now while you can!! pic.twitter.com/RPHPIesJ8Z — Kimberly (@mustangbaby08) October 25, 2023

Shekinah likes being called a bitch, getting weighed every day, having Sarper mold her into the perfect woman, and having sex with a man who screwed 2500 women 🤮. No counting for taste. #90dayfiancetheotherway — Geraline Townsend (@G17bird) November 1, 2023

So it’s no surprise that Shekinah's inner circle has raised some eyebrows over Sarper's penchant for control and his playboy past. Sarper admits to having slept with over 2,500 women prior to meeting Shekinah, and his broken and ripped-up headboard seems to corroborate the tale.