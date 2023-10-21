Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Here's A Shocking Update on Ari and Binyam From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Ari and Binyam were a fan favorite on TLC's '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' and fans want to know if they're still married. Here's the truth! By Pretty Honore Oct. 21 2023, Published 3:07 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre made their TV debut on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in Season 5.

The couple was embroiled in drama following the birth of their son, Avi.

Fans want to know where the couple is and if they’re still married today — the answer might shock you!

Since the series first made its television debut in 2014, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has introduced us to a colorful cast of characters who live rent-free in our heads long after the credits stop rolling. The same is true for the spinoff series, The Other Way, where we meet Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre.

They last appeared on the show in 2022 and fans want to know what they’re up to now and if they’re still together. So, what’s the tea? Read on for an update on the 90 Day: The Other Way couple.

Are Ariela and Biniyam still married? Here’s a look at their relationship timeline.

There were more than a few 90 Day couples whose relationships didn’t survive the season finale — but we’re pleased to reveal that Ari and Bini weren’t one of them! Per their Instagram profiles, the duo is still happily married and living their best lives.

But let’s face it, Ariela and Biniyam had no shortage of bumps in the road on their journey to happily ever after. Before Biniyam, Ari was in a years-long marriage with her ex-husband, Leandro, up until they separated in 2018. While traveling abroad, she found herself in Ethiopia, where she and Biniyam first crossed paths.

Only three months into their whirlwind romance, Ari learned that she was pregnant with their first child, Avi, and drama ensued. From infidelity allegations to family feuds, it wasn’t looking too good for the couple for a minute. However, since then, Ari and Bini seem to have found common ground. In fact, they’re even in business together now.

So, what do Ari and Biniyam do for a living?

Although Ari may have not been totally on board with Bini’s foray into the MMA world, she’s taken on a major role in his success since we last saw them on the small screen. According to Bini, Ari is his manager. He wrote in a sentimental Instagram post: “I'm living my dreams every day. Thank you to my family. Thanks to Ari, my wife, and manager, for getting me fights, auditions, and believing in me from the beginning.”

“I always tell her behind every strong man is a stronger woman,” the reality TV star added, also thanking Ari’s family for their support. “Also, thank you to Ari's parents for accepting me into the family and helping me always.” And if you’re surprised to learn this news, you aren’t the only one.

In a 90 Day Fiancé thread on Reddit, fans of the series added their two cents on Ari and Bini’s marriage. While many offered their criticisms, others congratulated the couple. This commenter, for example, commended Ari and Bini for working through their issues.

