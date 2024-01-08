Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Diaries' Season 5 Is Bringing Back All Your Favorite Couples and Singles — Full Cast List '90 Day Diaries' is back on Jan. 8, 2024 with a stacked cast list featuring couples and singles from all seasons. Below, we review who everyone is. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 8 2024, Published 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @Jan_frmsan, @thaisramoniee, @itskimberly90

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise is the franchise that never stops giving. The OG series has released a bevy of spin-off series including 90 Day Diaries, which returns in early 2024 for its fifth installment. In 90 Day Diaries, franchise alums film themselves in their day-to-day lives as they navigate new challenges in their relationships and experience major life milestones. You can expect to see some 90 Day babies, new homes, dating, travel adventures, and all the ups and downs in between.

Patrick and Thais

90 Day Fiancé stars Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes welcomed their first child, a daughter named Aleesi, in November 2022. And we're about to get the scoop on their pregnancy journey in Season 5.

Kara and Guillermo

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer appeared on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. They tied the knot in July 2021 and welcomed a baby boy together, Nicolas Antonio Rojer, in December 2022.

Steven and Olga

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2018. They got married in August 2019 and currently have two children. Their son Alex was born in 2018 and their daughter Lelia was born in 2022. They currently live in New York City where Olga pursues her passion for photography.

Ed and Liz

Ed Brown and Liz Woods, are a complex and often controversial couple within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. They first appeared on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 1 in 2020, where Ed pursued Liz after his relationship with Rose Vega on "Before the 90 Days" fell apart.

They've faced criticism for their age gap, as Ed is 28 years older than Liz, and has a daughter who is around Liz's age. They've had numerous breakups and reconciliations, often due to trust issues, jealousy, and disagreements about their future. Liz has a young daughter from a previous relationship, whom Ed has become a stepdad. Fans are constantly speculating if they are still together.

Elizabeth and Andrei

We first met Elizabeth "Libby" Potthast Castravet and Andrei Castravet on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2017, who were subsequently featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. They currently have two children: daughter Eleanor Louise, who was born in 2019, and son Winston Leo, who was born in 2023.

Ari and Bini

Ariela Danielle Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre met in Ethiopia while Ariela was on a solo travel trip in 2018 and made their reality TV debut on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2020. They welcomed their son together, Aviel Shibre, two years after meeting. Their wedding was featured during 90 Day Fiancé Season 9.

Brandon and Julia

After meeting online in 2018, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina, who hails from Krasnodar Krai, Russia, first appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé. In 2020, she moved to America on a K-1 visa to live with Brandon and his family on their farm in Virginia. They got married in Virginia in 2021.

David and Annie

We met David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. In 2017, David, who was living in Kentucky at the time, traveled to Thailand to meet Annie after they connected online. Overcoming family disapproval and financial difficulties, David and Annie got married in Thailand and later Annie was brought to the U.S. on a K-1 visa. David is 24 years older than Annie.

Jenny and Sumit

Jenny Slatten met Sumit Singh first connected in 2011 in a Facebook group for yoga enthusiasts. For about a year, Sumit catfished Jenny under the fake name Michael Jones, but came clean to her after developing feelings.

Caesar Mack

Ceasar Mack is back for Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, but it's unclear if he's with someone or riding solo. He was listed by himself on the cast roster, and in the trailer, it looks like he's experiencing a breakup very early in the season.

Tom Brooks

Following his epic split from Darcy Silva, 90 Day alum Tom Brooks seems to be currently engaged to a new woman, Mariah Fineman, since 2022. While Mariah isn't listed in the cast list for 90 Day Diaries, she is seen FaceTiming Tom after he goes to Turkey to have his teeth fixed in the trailer for the new season.

In 2013, Jenny visited India and met Sumit for the first time and they consummated their relationship, and Sumit lost his virginity. However, Sumit's family disapproved of Jenny who is 30 years older than Sumit. When Jenny went back to America, Sumit's family married him to another woman, but he was still in love with Jenny and continued to date her long-distance for years. In 2021, Sumit finally divorced his first wife and married Jenny.

Kim Menizes

Kim Menzies previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé and related spinoff series with her former fiancé Usman Umar, however, they have since split. During Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, Kim is focusing on herself and her family, healing from the heartbreak and exploring new possibilities.

Cortney Reardanz

We first met Florida native Cortney Reardanz on Before the 90 Days Season 1, where she flew to Spain to meet her internet love interest, Antonio Millión. Unfortunately, they didn't work out and while Cortney has had other relationships since, she is currently single and ready to mingle. In Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, we check in as she pursues a new love interest.

Syngin Colchester

90 Day Fiancé alum and South Africa native Syngin Colchester split from his former wife, Connecticut woman Tania Maduro in 2021, with divorce papers being signed in late 2022. Now he's back with a dashing new haircut and new figure in Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries.

