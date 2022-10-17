Kimberly From '90 Day Fiance' Had a Military Career Decades Before She Met Usman

Before Kimberly took time off work to care for her mother, who passed away in January 2022, she was a service manager at a restaurant where she lives in San Diego, Calif. Now, however, it's not so clear what she does for a living or if she receives unemployment.

Because in the Oct. 16 episode of Happily Ever After?, Kimberly mentions a $500 cow being equivalent to an entire paycheck for her. It's hard to believe she's working anywhere full-time.