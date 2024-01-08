Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Fiancé' Star Rob Warne Is Searching for a Stable Full-Time Job '90 Day Fiancé' cast member Sophie Sierra is frustrated with her fiancé, Rob Warne's current job situation and wants him to find a steady role. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 8 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET Source: TLC

The wealth disparity between soon-to-be-married couple Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra has become a source of tension for the couple during Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. Sophie, accustomed to the lavish lifestyle of London, is entering this union with her upscale preferences, contrasting with Rob's humble upbringing.

As Sophie envisions a certain standard of living in America with her future husband, viewers are raising questions about Rob's job and his ability to offer the level of support that Sophie is seeking. With that said, read on to learn more about the Los Angeles native's career.

What is '90 Day Fiancé' cast member Rob Warne's job?

When Rob initially introduces himself on 90 Day Fiancé, he describes himself as a "jack of all trades" and confirms one of his roles as a model. Sophie notes that Rob also takes on various "odd jobs," though she doesn't specify what these entail. She's not shy about airing her grievances, especially when it comes to her fiancé's lack of 9-to-5 stability.

Following Sophie's comments, Rob faced criticism on social media, with fans accusing him of not actively pursuing a "real" job. In early October 2023, he set the record straight on his Instagram Stories, defending himself by stating that he holds three part-time jobs alongside his modeling gig.

As for the "odd jobs" comment, Rob attributed his difficulty in securing a full-time position to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. OK, we completely understand — it was a tough time for the job market for everyone!

Rob identified himself as an "actor, model, and dancer," also mentioning his involvement in running multiple YouTube channels. Sure, his IMDB page might only display one credit for the 2022 short film Virus, but Rob is shouting from the rooftops about his diverse journey in the world.

Sophie's mom has criticized Rob for his immature lifestyle.

During the Jan. 7, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Sophie's mom, Claire, visits the couple and gets a first look at Rob's single-room apartment (which notably lacks a bathroom). During the trip, Sophie and her mom express their concerns to Rob about better preparing for Sophie's full-time move to the U.S.

Sophie mentions that Rob had initially claimed to have an excellent job lined up, but it fell through. Now, he currently juggles various jobs while awaiting a more stable opportunity. But the question looms: Will Sophie stick around long enough to witness this transition? While it remains a possibility, it's evident that Sophie's mom remains skeptical and is not Rob's biggest supporter.

Sophie's Mom read him for FILTH. I mean, if Rob was a 20 something guy barely on his own, it'd be different, but he's not. He's a 30 something man. You either got it or you don't at this point. Broke men hate being called broke. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/3CoNVpimvy — Kat Targaryen (@KRodOfficial) January 8, 2024

During a November 2023 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Sophie shockingly finds explicit photo and video exchanges with other women on Rob's phone. After moving out of his apartment, she confides in her mom about the betrayal, and it's clear that Claire is far from pleased.