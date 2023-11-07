Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Did Rob, From '90 Day Fiancé,' Seriously Cheat on Sophie Again? Sophie forgave Rob for online cheating in the past. Would he really abuse that second chance and do the exact same thing to her again? By Sarah Walsh Nov. 7 2023, Published 12:59 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The fear of cheating seems to keep popping up in Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra's relationship. When we first met the 90 Day Fiancé couple, a picturesque walk down a California beach got ugly fast — when Sophie spotted a thirst trap on Rob’s phone. She asked right away what it was about, but he dismissed her by saying it was just a “random post from a random account.”

Sophie admits to being a jealous person, but explains that this moment of insecurity isn’t coming from thin air. She explains, “Rob hasn’t always been the most loyal fiance, and I forgave Rob when he online cheated.” Here is everything you need to know about the cheating allegations between Rob and Sophie on 90 Day Fiancé.

Rob initially accused Sophie of cheating on dating apps.

Before coming to the U.S. on the K-1 visa, Sophie was living in London. On one of her trips to visit Rob in L.A, Sophie signed up for the “friends side” of a dating app. Though Rob and his friend Tor’i had some serious doubts about whether Sophie was actually using the app to make friends.

At an L.A. club, Tor’i confronted Sophie about her time on the app, accusing her of using the app to date while still in a relationship with Rob. Sophia brought the receipts though, by inviting her friend Sorayah out with them, whom she met on the "friends side of the app." As the night went on, Rob and Tor’i still remained skeptical, and they pressed the issue with Sorayah too. Saying, “Confirm something for me. You met her on the friends' side of the app?”

However, it was Sophie who found some incriminating evidence on Rob's phone.

They say a cheater will accuse you of cheating. Shortly after Rob and Tor’i point their fingers at Sophie, she discovers that Rob is actually the cheater! Sophie had a dream that Rob was cheating on her, so she checked his phone. And what she found was shocking.

Rob had a special app dedicated to other women. Sophie told the camera crew, “I went on this one app and, like basically he's been getting, like, disgusting videos from other women and asking for nudes.”

Sophie added, “If you're getting pictures from another person that's not your partner and jack--f to them and watching all this disgusting stuff and requesting videos and having a fun time with some other partner, that's cheating.”

So, are Sophie and Rob still together despite Rob's cheating?