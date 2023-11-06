Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are Devin and Nick Still Together Following ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10? Devin and Nick are trying to keep the flame alive on ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10, but Nick is finding that moving to America isn’t the easiest process. By Dan Clarendon Nov. 6 2023, Published 2:43 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Devin, a 23-year-old from Arkansas, and Nick, a 30-year-old from Australia, are two of the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 participants.

Online records offer mixed messages about the fate of their relationship.

Spoiler alert: The following article could contain spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 10. Given the track record of 90 Day Fiancé, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Devin and Nick are still together after their time on the TLC reality show.

Devin and Nick are one of the couples trying to make international relationships last on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, joining Jasmine and Gino, Sophie and Robert, Manuel and Ashley, Justin and Nikki, Anali and Clayton, and Citra and Sam. But will Devin and Nick be a Season 10 success story? We have so clues.

Are ‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Devin and Nick still together?

As Season 10 kicked off on Oct. 8, 2023, viewers got to know Nick, a 30-year-old from Australia, and Devin, a 23-year-old from Arkansas. The adventurous Devin left her small town behind to travel to Sydney, Australia, and while she was there, she matched with Nick, a South Korea native who was in Australia for work. Devin returned home after three weeks, but her romance with Nick continued. Amid the K1 visa process, though, it took two years for the couple to be reunited in the U.S.

Now, in Season 10, “Nick finds that it's not so easy to overcome cultural differences in small town America and deal with Devin's large but opinionated family,” TLC says.

As for that million-dollar question, documents obtained by Starcasm show that Devin and Nick applied for a marriage license on March 1, 2003, and tied the knot on April 1. They listed their residence as Searcy, Ark., a community about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock. However, as of the time of this writing, Nick follows Devin on Instagram, but she doesn’t follow him back, which isn’t a good sign.

Devin has spoken out about the “anxiety of shooting the show.”

Another bad sign for Devin and Nick is that Devin reported that filming Season 10 was an anxiety-ridden experience for her. Devin spoke out about the rights of the show in an Oct. 30 Instagram post, as she addressed “some semi-disappointing comments” from 90 Day viewers.

“I am not ‘slow’ or ‘delayed,’” she wrote. “I have always been someone who speaks very relaxed with a deeper voice, but due to the circumstances that these interviewers were taken, it exacerbated. We had to film these in the middle of the night after I got off from my full-time job. I remember being so tired that I was scared driving home.”