Eagle-Eyed '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Are Convinced Ariela Weinberg Is Pregnant Again

Three months later, Bini and Ari were expecting their first child. Ari divorced Leandro, though they remain good friends to this day, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers watched Ari as she moved to Addis Ababa to give birth to baby Aviel.

But then Avi needed surgery, and Ariel moved back to the States, trying to make a long-distance relationship work with Bini until he eventually joined her in New Jersey. This brings us to where we are now: in a room with Leandro, Bini, and Ari, where Leandro is asking Ari about the last time she got her period.