Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé

Shekinah From ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Is a Business Owner

Shekinah and Sarper from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' are one of the new couples on Season 5. Shekinah works as an aesthetician for a living.

Allison Hunt - Author
By

Aug. 29 2023, Published 10:20 p.m. ET

Shekinah and Sarper kissing on '90 Day Fiancé'
Source: TLC

As a popular spinoff on TLC, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a show where instead of the foreign fiancé moving to the U.S., the American is willing to make the move over seas to be with their person. We are well into Season 5 and on the episode from Aug. 28, 2023, we met Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven.

Article continues below advertisement

Shekinah and Sarper met while Shekinah was on a trip to Istanbul, Turkey and the pair hit it off instantly. But there is a lot more to her than just being a blushing bride-to-be.

What does Shekinah do for a living? Let's find out!

What does Shekinah from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ do for a living?

Shekinah at her aesthetician office
Source: Instagram/@aestheticsbyshekinah

Shekinah from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is actually a master aesthetician, specializing in facials. She owns her own business, Aesthetics by Shekinah. The Instagram bio tells us that she has 23 years of experience.

Article continues below advertisement

The bio on her website also tells us that she "appropriate[s] various modalities to achieve advanced results such as skin tightening, pore refining, textural resurfacing, tone enhancement, collagen induction, and optimal health of the epidermis."

Shekinah's aesthetician page is full of her giving clients treatments, such as the "double cleanse" featured in this video. The caption reads:

"Every facial should begin with skin-to-skin contact not only for connection and therapeutic benefit, but also for the aesthetician to really FEEL (not just see!) the skin. In my opinion, the second cleanse should incorporate a sonic cleansing device for a deeper clean and invigorating client experience."

Article continues below advertisement

Shekinah from '90 Day Fiancé' also has a daughter!

Not much is known about Shekinah's daughter. She is kept off of Shekinah and Sarper's joint Instagram and Shekinah's personal page is private. However, she did mention in the episode that her daughter was "off at boarding school" so she didn't feel bad leaving for Turkey. While we aren't privy to to the ins and outs of their relationship, this could be a situation where the daughter spends summers in Turkey or Shekinah comes back to the U.S. for the summer.

In a clip from the show, Shekinah explains how she actually met Sarper. Shekinah was on a trip to Turkey with a friend when she decided to download a dating app to see what Turkish men were like. Shekinah joked and said, "You know how people usually say like, you had me at hello? Sarper had me at highlighter. He was wearing highlighter on our first date and I noticed it down the bridge of his nose." She thought it was so cute.

Shekinah and Sarper only went on two dates while she was there, and then two and half months later she flew back to spend a whole week with him and the rest, as they say, is history. Shekinah plans to uproot her whole life, her business, and her daughter to be with Sarper. Anything for love right?

Make sure to catch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC every Monday at 8 p.m.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'90 Day Fiance' Star Amanda Was Arrested For A Scary Crime — Here Are The Details!

Are Wayne and Holly From '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 Still Together?

Are Jasmine and Gino Ready To Start a Family on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?

Latest 90 Day Fiancé News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.