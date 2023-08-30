Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Shekinah From ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Is a Business Owner Shekinah and Sarper from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' are one of the new couples on Season 5. Shekinah works as an aesthetician for a living. By Allison Hunt Aug. 29 2023, Published 10:20 p.m. ET Source: TLC

As a popular spinoff on TLC, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a show where instead of the foreign fiancé moving to the U.S., the American is willing to make the move over seas to be with their person. We are well into Season 5 and on the episode from Aug. 28, 2023, we met Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven.

Shekinah and Sarper met while Shekinah was on a trip to Istanbul, Turkey and the pair hit it off instantly. But there is a lot more to her than just being a blushing bride-to-be. What does Shekinah do for a living? Let's find out!

What does Shekinah from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ do for a living?

Shekinah from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 is actually a master aesthetician, specializing in facials. She owns her own business, Aesthetics by Shekinah. The Instagram bio tells us that she has 23 years of experience.

The bio on her website also tells us that she "appropriate[s] various modalities to achieve advanced results such as skin tightening, pore refining, textural resurfacing, tone enhancement, collagen induction, and optimal health of the epidermis."

Shekinah's aesthetician page is full of her giving clients treatments, such as the "double cleanse" featured in this video. The caption reads: "Every facial should begin with skin-to-skin contact not only for connection and therapeutic benefit, but also for the aesthetician to really FEEL (not just see!) the skin. In my opinion, the second cleanse should incorporate a sonic cleansing device for a deeper clean and invigorating client experience."

Shekinah from '90 Day Fiancé' also has a daughter!

Not much is known about Shekinah's daughter. She is kept off of Shekinah and Sarper's joint Instagram and Shekinah's personal page is private. However, she did mention in the episode that her daughter was "off at boarding school" so she didn't feel bad leaving for Turkey. While we aren't privy to to the ins and outs of their relationship, this could be a situation where the daughter spends summers in Turkey or Shekinah comes back to the U.S. for the summer.

In a clip from the show, Shekinah explains how she actually met Sarper. Shekinah was on a trip to Turkey with a friend when she decided to download a dating app to see what Turkish men were like. Shekinah joked and said, "You know how people usually say like, you had me at hello? Sarper had me at highlighter. He was wearing highlighter on our first date and I noticed it down the bridge of his nose." She thought it was so cute.